This Dual Beach Bag and Cooler Has Room for All Your Summer Essentials — and It’s Just $15 on Amazon

If you're headed out on a beach vacation soon (or just mentally preparing for summer), a spacious, functional beach bag is a must-have. As relaxing as a trip to the beach can be, it also often requires a fair amount of lugging around towels, sunscreen, spare clothes, snacks, and more. However, with the right bag, you can successfully keep schlepping to a minimum.

The Aruba Beach Bag from Odyseaco on Amazon is a versatile bag and cooler that will help you keep all your beach necessities (including snacks) in one place and easily transportable. It's no wonder it's one of the most wished for travel items on Amazon right now. What's even better? The bag starts at just $15.

To buy: amazon.com, from $15

The bag, which is available in black and turquoise, is lightweight but has plenty of room for all of your necessary beach items, from towels and sunscreen to ice-cold drinks and snacks. The main compartment of the bag is spacious enough to hold four beach towels. It's made from mesh so you don't have to worry about sand collecting in every crevice. There are two exterior compartments, including one zippered pocket for a cellphone and other valuables and one slip pocket for sunscreen and items you want to keep contained yet easily accessible. The standout feature of this bag is the bottom cooler pocket. The insulated cooler sits on the bottom of the bag, and has an impressive amount of room for drinks, food, and ice packs.

