These Electric Hand Warmers Double as Emergency Phone Chargers — and They're Under $30
Cold weather keeping you indoors? No matter how much you love getting active outside, it can be hard to convince yourself to leave your warm, cozy home once winter hits. If you find yourself feeling particularly unmotivated to get outdoors this season, you may need to upgrade your stock of winter weather accessories. Of course, you'll need an insulated jacket, fleece-lined pants, and durable gloves, but you may also want to add heating devices to your winter lineup — like electric hand warmers, for instance.
When temperatures dip, a gadget like Ocoopa's Electric Portable Hand Warmers will take you from being just warm enough to feeling completely toasty. The palm-sized warmers are lightweight, easy to use, and a genius solution to icy-cold hands when gloves just don't cut it. And for just $28 a pop, you might as well stock up on them.
The hand warmers are perfect for almost every outdoor winter activity. From hiking to morning walks to sporting events, the warmers will keep you cozy for up to eight hours. When they run out of battery life, you can easily recharge them using a USB cord. Though the warmers last nearly all day, they heat up quickly and can reach temperatures of up to 131 degrees. Too hot for you? The warmers feature three temperature levels to offer the desired amount of heat at the touch of a button. It's no wonder over 11,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating.
"This hand warmer is amazing!" one reviewer wrote. "The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors… sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater. I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving [them] as well."
To buy: amazon.com, $28
In addition to being ultra-useful in the cold, the hand warmers are also totally practical. Weighing just 4.6 ounces, each warmer is easy to carry and fits into most pockets. Their warming capabilities come in handy for shoppers with certain types of arthritis and other heat therapy needs. When charged, they can even offer some battery life to smartphones in a pinch.
Ocoopa's Electric Portable Hand Warmers are a cold-weather must-have, so add one to your Amazon shopping cart today. Choose the Tiffany Blue color or go for the Nebula print — either way, you're in for a warm and cozy winter.
