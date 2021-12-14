These Electric Hand Warmers Double as Emergency Phone Chargers — and They're Under $30

The hand warmers are perfect for almost every outdoor winter activity. From hiking to morning walks to sporting events, the warmers will keep you cozy for up to eight hours. When they run out of battery life, you can easily recharge them using a USB cord. Though the warmers last nearly all day, they heat up quickly and can reach temperatures of up to 131 degrees. Too hot for you? The warmers feature three temperature levels to offer the desired amount of heat at the touch of a button. It's no wonder over 11,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating.