I'm Obsessed with This Size-inclusive and Stylish Ski Jacket — and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Sitting on a lift one recent weekend, hovering above the multi-colored blur of skiers and snowboarders zipping across fresh white powder at Windham Mountain Resort (one of Travel + Leisure's best East Coast ski resorts and my home mountain), I marveled at the fit of my new coat — absolutely no bunching and the sleeves perfectly grazing my palms. In fact, for the first time in my many years of clipping into a pair of skis, I felt like I had a jacket made just for me.