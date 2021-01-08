I'm Obsessed with This Size-inclusive and Stylish Ski Jacket — and You Can Buy It on Amazon

I'm short — really short. Which is why it was a revelation when I zipped up my new Obermeyer ski jacket recently, ready to hit the slopes, and it actually fit like a good ski jacket is supposed to.
Ski jackets are not typically made for shorter people. They tend to fall too low, bunch when we sit on a lift, force us to contort our bodies into weird hunched positions to zip them, and constrict our legs, making it more difficult to move around on the mountain. So when I discovered Obermeyer made jackets that came in petite sizing, I jumped for joy (literally).
Sitting on a lift one recent weekend, hovering above the multi-colored blur of skiers and snowboarders zipping across fresh white powder at Windham Mountain Resort (one of Travel + Leisure's best East Coast ski resorts and my home mountain), I marveled at the fit of my new coat — absolutely no bunching and the sleeves perfectly grazing my palms. In fact, for the first time in my many years of clipping into a pair of skis, I felt like I had a jacket made just for me.
Obermeyer's Lorena Jacket comes in both regular and petite sizing, going all the way up to size 18 in petite and 20 in regular length. The inclusive sizing — rare in ski jackets to begin with — guarantees that pretty much anyone who wants to hit the slopes in style and comfort can.
The jacket features a fleece chin warmer, inner goggle pocket for storage, and inner cuffs with a thumbhole to ensure a good seal between the sleeves and your gloves. And because of the jacket's petite size I don't have to roll the sleeves, so it's easier to keep my wrists warm and dry.
Beyond just the fit, the jacket has an easy style with flattering color-blocking that made me stand out against the sea of dark coats on the mountain. The soft twill weave sits flat against my body, so puffing and bunching don't get in the way. And you won't be cold with its Thermore Ecodown High Loft insulation, a vegan-friendly down-alternative made from recycled fibers from PET bottles.
In addition to the Lorena Jacket, Aspen-based Obermeyer makes several styles that come in inclusive sizing from size zero to 22, petite and regular length. The Lorena Jacket, which costs $279 and can be purchased on Amazon, comes in white with gray, Aloha teal, black with a flower pattern, hibiscus, tahini beige, and "zesty" neon yellow.
While there are plenty of great ski and snowboard jackets out there to keep you warm on the slopes, us short people finally have one that feels like it was custom made for us — and I'm never looking back.
To buy: amazon.com, $279
