Shoppers Love These Sleek, Stretchy Pants for Flights, Sightseeing, and More

When you're traveling, it's all about finding wardrobe pieces that are both comfortable and versatile. After all, multi-tasking clothing will save you time and precious suitcase space when you're on the go. Nxtstop may be best known for its cloth face masks sourced from bamboo, which are also a travel must-have, but the brand also makes stylish travelwear that you'll want to pack for every trip (and even wear on the airplane). That includes a pair of sleek pants that seem to do the impossible, since they're designed to feel like your favorite pair of leggings but look as polished as your go-to work trousers.

The Nxtstop Jet Travel Skinny Pants are made from a thick ponte material, which includes a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex, giving them four-way stretch, a soft feel, and a comfortable fit. They feature a high-rise waist and ankle length with a 27-inch inseam that you can easily pair with a variety of clothing and shoes throughout your trip, including everything from sweaters and boots to t-shirts and sneakers. And even though they have a sleek look, they also have five discreet, secure pockets so you can keep your essentials, such as your passport, keys, and boarding pass within close reach. That includes zippered pockets on the back, slip pockets at the hip, and a hidden slip pocket in the waistband. The fabric also has antimicrobial properties that lasts up to 30 washes.

The pants are available in sizes XS to 2XL, and a size chart with measurements from the brand will help you find the right fit.

Courtesy of NxTOP

To buy: thenxtstop.com, $80

And even though the pants are a newer addition to the brand's collection, they're already garnering rave reviews from frequent travelers. One shopper said they wore them "for three days while traveling in Scotland and wore them on the plane. They are awesome." They added that the pants "keep their shape" and noted that they're "very well made." Another reviewer said they donned the bottoms on two flights, while sightseeing, and going out to dinner. "The fit was fabulous," they raved. "These are my future go-to travel pants."

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, versatile pants to wear on your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Nxtstop. And while you're there, check out the rest of the brand's apparel, including comfy t-shirts and sweatshirts.

