Shoppers Love These Sleek, Stretchy Pants for Flights, Sightseeing, and More

One buyer said they’re their “go-to” travel pants.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond is an associate ecommerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she primarily works on the Travel + Leisure brand. She writes about all things travel gear, including everything from the best suitcases to the most comfortable travel clothing.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

NxTOP Travel Pants
Photo: Courtesy of NxTOP

When you're traveling, it's all about finding wardrobe pieces that are both comfortable and versatile. After all, multi-tasking clothing will save you time and precious suitcase space when you're on the go. Nxtstop may be best known for its cloth face masks sourced from bamboo, which are also a travel must-have, but the brand also makes stylish travelwear that you'll want to pack for every trip (and even wear on the airplane). That includes a pair of sleek pants that seem to do the impossible, since they're designed to feel like your favorite pair of leggings but look as polished as your go-to work trousers.

The Nxtstop Jet Travel Skinny Pants are made from a thick ponte material, which includes a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex, giving them four-way stretch, a soft feel, and a comfortable fit. They feature a high-rise waist and ankle length with a 27-inch inseam that you can easily pair with a variety of clothing and shoes throughout your trip, including everything from sweaters and boots to t-shirts and sneakers. And even though they have a sleek look, they also have five discreet, secure pockets so you can keep your essentials, such as your passport, keys, and boarding pass within close reach. That includes zippered pockets on the back, slip pockets at the hip, and a hidden slip pocket in the waistband. The fabric also has antimicrobial properties that lasts up to 30 washes.

The pants are available in sizes XS to 2XL, and a size chart with measurements from the brand will help you find the right fit.

NxTOP Travel Pants
Courtesy of NxTOP

To buy: thenxtstop.com, $80

And even though the pants are a newer addition to the brand's collection, they're already garnering rave reviews from frequent travelers. One shopper said they wore them "for three days while traveling in Scotland and wore them on the plane. They are awesome." They added that the pants "keep their shape" and noted that they're "very well made." Another reviewer said they donned the bottoms on two flights, while sightseeing, and going out to dinner. "The fit was fabulous," they raved. "These are my future go-to travel pants."

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, versatile pants to wear on your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Nxtstop. And while you're there, check out the rest of the brand's apparel, including comfy t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Travel Pants for Women Tout
The Best Travel Pants for Women
knix travel pants
These Flowy Pants Are the Softest Pair I've Ever Worn — and I'm Packing Them for Every Trip
Best Walking Shoes Under $100
These 11 Best Walking Shoes From Amazon Are Comfortable, Stylish, and Under $100
J.Crew Pants Sale
These Comfy Linen-blend Pants Are an Extra 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — but Only for Today 
Wrinkle-free travel pants
The Best Wrinkle-resistant Travel Clothes, According to Thousands of Customers
workout pants
Shoppers Say These Comfy Travel Pants Are the Perfect Lululemon Dupe — and They're $32 at Amazon
Side Ruched Body-Con Dress TREASURE & BOND
Nordstrom Shoppers Love How Comfortable and Flattering This Lightweight T-shirt Dress Is — and It's on Sale
best-swimsuit-cover-ups-tout-AMZN-SWIM0722
The Best Swimsuit Cover-ups for Every Summer Style
Abercrombie Running Shorts
This Surprising Brand Makes the Best Running Shorts I've Ever Tried — and They're Just $36 Today
Bandana Trend
Here's How to Wear Summer's Hottest Print — From Comfy Sneakers to Dresses
spanx pants
These Comfortable, Flattering Pants Are Perfect for Work and Travel — and They're 30% Off Right Now
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants
These Amazon Joggers Have a Secret Anti-theft Feature That Makes Them the 'Perfect Travel Pants'
Skechers Pants
Travelers Keep Buying These 'Phenomenal' Yoga Pants Because They're So Comfortable — and They're $23 Right Now 
Comfy Travel Pants
Shoppers Say These Buttery-soft $27 Joggers Will Be Your 'New Traveling Pants' 
women wearing pants and a skort
This Celeb-loved Clothing Brand Is Holding a Secret Summer Sale Right Now — Here's What to Shop
breezy amazon travel pants
Meet the $25 Amazon Yoga Pants Travelers Are Buying in Every Color