These Face Masks Are Literally Made to Wear While Traveling — Even for Hours at a Time

Traveling can already be an uncomfortable experience, but wearing a face mask while you’re in transit doesn’t have to be. With more and more airlines and airports mandating the use of face coverings due to the global coronavirus pandemic, finding a comfortable, breathable face mask that still offers adequate coverage is more important than ever — and thankfully, not an impossible task. For instance: Travel apparel company NxTSTOP has released a “travleisure” face mask made from breathable materials that are meant to feel soft and comfortable on your face for hours at a time, and it’s perfect for wearing throughout long flights and journeys.

There are two options for these face masks: One made from 100 percent cotton, and one more sustainable option made from bamboo. Both materials are fully biodegradable, and offer breathability and an ultra soft feel against your face. They are made from two layers of material, and they contain an adjustable wire over your nose in order to ensure your mask forms a tight seal over your face. The ear loops are also adjustable, so you can make sure it’s as fitted as you want it to be.

The masks come in adult and child sizes, so you can order some for the whole family. And they’re also available on Amazon, where reviewers say that the mask is comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. One customer wrote on Amazon: “I’m a server at a restaurant and have to wear a mask for eight hours straight while serving outside in the heat. This mask is so much more breathable than others that I’ve tried. It doesn’t hurt my ears and I’m highly satisfied with it.”

As for prices, they won’t break the bank either: It’s only $14 for the sustainable bamboo option, and $10 for the 100 percent cotton option. Comfort, breathability, sustainability, and protection, all for a minimum of $10? Excuse us while we add this to our cart right now.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nxt Stop

To buy: thenxtstop.com or amazon.com, from $10