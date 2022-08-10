This Is the Hiking Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed — and It's Under $20

Whether you're hitting the trails for a lengthy hike or headed out for a day of city sightseeing, it's important to stay hydrated, but carrying around a water bottle all day isn't always convenient. If you're looking to travel light while still keeping your essentials right by your side, consider a water bottle carrier bag that has just enough room for your must-haves (including your beverage of choice) that will allow you to move around hands free. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one option that's sleek and easy to use, and it's just $18.

The Nuovoware Water Bottle Carrier Bag is made from durable neoprene and comes with pockets that offer a space for just about anything you might need for a walk, hike, or day of running errands. The bag's main compartment measures 10.6 inches tall by 3.3 inches wide, offering room for a variety of water bottles, such as Hydroflask's popular 18-ounce bottle, (but make sure you measure your bottle before purchasing to ensure it fits). The drawstring at the top of the bag ensures that your bottle will remain in place, and the cushy material makes it comfortable to carry.

In addition to the main water bottle compartment, you'll find two zippered pockets, where you can store valuables like a smartphone, cards, and cash. There's also an elastic band to keep items in place while you move and a key hook. It comes with a detachable, padded strap that can be adjusted from 27.5 to 57 inches, allowing you to carry it on your shoulder or across your body. Right now, you can shop the bag in 18 colors and patterns, including basics like black and navy blue, as well as bolder options like bright purple and several fun floral prints.

Shoppers love this bag, giving it more than 2,800 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer said it's "just what I needed for walks," adding, "The front two zippered pockets hold my iPhone XR, keys, and ID. That means if I am driving to a park to walk with a friend, I can leave my purse at home." Another buyer highlighted that it's a great option for hikers. "I just used this on a hiking trip in Yosemite," they wrote. "The bag is comfortable on my shoulder, the strap adjustment should fit anyone (I am quite tall and I still don't have it fully extended)."

A third user pointed out why a water bottle bag is sometimes superior to a backpack, especially when hiking on hot summer days. "This [bag] freed up my arms and [made me] less sweaty than carrying a full backpack." Even if you're not hitting the trails, the carrier is still helpful for travel and everyday use, according to shoppers. One wrote, "[I] love this when traveling (or a day trip). [You can] pack your water, ID, and phone all in one place." A shopper even went as far as to say that the compact bag is the "best travel hack ever." How's that for a rave review?

If you're looking for an easier way to carry your water bottle and other small essentials while you're walking or hiking, don't miss out on this handy sling bag from Nuovoware.

