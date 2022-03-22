This Cute $33 Crossbody Bag Can Be Worn 4 Ways and Has RFID-blocking Capabilities
A stylish crossbody bag is a must-have in every wardrobe since it allows you to fit all of your essentials, while remaining hands free and without the worry of putting it down and potentially losing it. Not only does it make for a cute, compact, and functional everyday purse, but a solid crossbody bag is a staple for anyone who loves to travel. Luckily, thousands of Amazon shoppers have found their ideal option in the Nuoku Crossbody Bag, deeming it equally perfect for both running errands and jet-setting to another city.
The lightweight, small crossbody bag is made from an eco-friendly faux leather material that's soft, luxurious, and high quality, with many reviewers pointing out that it "looks and feels like genuine leather." Like any good travel bag, this one has a convenient pocket for everything — so your valuables stay safe and organized while you're on the go. In addition to the two main compartments that are large enough to hold items like your keys, cosmetics, and passport, it also has a zippered middle pouch for smaller items like spare change and lip balm, five pockets for stashing cash and tickets, and 10 RFID-blocking credit card slots on the inside flap so you don't have to tote a wallet. Plus, there's a phone slip pocket on the back of the bag so you can easily access your cell without opening your purse.
While shoppers love the crossbody's simple, sleek design because it pairs well with a variety of different outfits, their favorite part seems to be how many ways you can style the convertible bag. You can use it as a classic crossbody, a shoulder bag, and, if you remove the shoulder strap, a clutch. The travel bag even comes with a removable wrist strap, so you can wear it as a wristlet on a night out, or you can even throw the bag inside a tote or backpack and have it function as a wallet on travel days.
One customer noted that the bag was "useful, durable, and perfect" for a trip to Hawaii, where they added that the "small and versatile" purse allowed them to consolidate their belongings yet held everything they needed "without having to search." The reviewer also shared that they received multiple compliments when they carried it. Another called it "the perfect little travel bag," while tons of other shoppers said it's a great everyday bag.
If you're looking to downsize from larger options, reviewers agreed that this is the ideal bag. "I needed a break from digging in my big purses looking for my wallet or my keys. This bag forces me to carry only the essentials and eliminates the need for a wallet," one wrote. And if you want more peace of mind while traveling, buyers reported that they loved the anti-theft protection for their bank cards and the slot for their cell phone. In fact, one shopper, who wrote that they have been hunting for the perfect RFID wallet and cell phone purse for years, is so happy with this bag, they plan to buy it in every color.
Also nice? There are 39 different colors to choose from, so it should be easy to find an option or two that suits your style. But, the best news might be that prices start at just $33 for the highly rated crossbody. And don't let the affordable price point fool you. Shoppers say the bag is very high quality and looks and feels much more expensive than it actually is. Whether you're looking for a new travel bag or an option that will keep your everyday essentials organized, the Nuoku Crossbody Bag definitely deserves a spot in your wardrobe this spring.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.