This Cute $33 Crossbody Bag Can Be Worn 4 Ways and Has RFID-blocking Capabilities

The lightweight, small crossbody bag is made from an eco-friendly faux leather material that's soft, luxurious, and high quality, with many reviewers pointing out that it "looks and feels like genuine leather." Like any good travel bag, this one has a convenient pocket for everything — so your valuables stay safe and organized while you're on the go. In addition to the two main compartments that are large enough to hold items like your keys, cosmetics, and passport, it also has a zippered middle pouch for smaller items like spare change and lip balm, five pockets for stashing cash and tickets, and 10 RFID-blocking credit card slots on the inside flap so you don't have to tote a wallet. Plus, there's a phone slip pocket on the back of the bag so you can easily access your cell without opening your purse.