Travelers Say This Sleek, Water-resistant Crossbody Bag Has Room for All Their Essentials — and It's Only $22

The bag is made from durable, water-resistant nylon that will keep your belongings safe and dry inside. Plus, thanks to its material, it's easy to keep clean, so any spills and travel mishaps are no match for this sturdy bag. It has an adjustable canvas strap, so you can find a comfortable fit wearing it as a shoulder bag or across your body. It also has several helpful organizational pockets, including three front exterior zippered pockets to keep essentials like tickets and hand sanitizer close at hand, two front side pockets where you can store your water bottle or travel umbrella, and one back pocket where you can secure valuables. Inside the purse, there are two zippered and two slip pockets that will allow you to stash your items neatly and keep must-haves like your wallet and lip balm within reach.