Travelers Say This Sleek, Water-resistant Crossbody Bag Has Room for All Their Essentials — and It's Only $22
Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always on the hunt for the best travel products that make our trips easier and more comfortable. A good crossbody bag will keep all your essentials secure yet closeby, so you'll never have to desperately search through your bag to grab your phone for a quick photo op, but you won't have to worry about keeping your wallet safe when you're on the go. T+L editors recently placed the Notag Waterproof Crossbody Bag at the top of their list of travel purses because of its lightweight, spacious, and durable construction. And the best part? It starts at just $22, so you'll want to add one (or two) to your travel wardrobe ASAP.
The bag is made from durable, water-resistant nylon that will keep your belongings safe and dry inside. Plus, thanks to its material, it's easy to keep clean, so any spills and travel mishaps are no match for this sturdy bag. It has an adjustable canvas strap, so you can find a comfortable fit wearing it as a shoulder bag or across your body. It also has several helpful organizational pockets, including three front exterior zippered pockets to keep essentials like tickets and hand sanitizer close at hand, two front side pockets where you can store your water bottle or travel umbrella, and one back pocket where you can secure valuables. Inside the purse, there are two zippered and two slip pockets that will allow you to stash your items neatly and keep must-haves like your wallet and lip balm within reach.
Depending on just how much you want to store, you can choose between two sizes. The small crossbody measures 10.2 inches by 3.5 inches by 8.6 inches and the large measures 12.2 inches by 4.3 inches by 9.4 inches. Both sizes are available in four colors: black, navy, bright pink, and plum. The black and navy bags also come in RFID-blocking versions if you want a little extra protection for your IDs and bank cards.
Shoppers rave about the crossbody bag, giving it more than 8,300 five-star ratings. One reviewer wrote, "The small size is perfect for every day, and big enough for a few extras when traveling. And I really like how lightweight it is, [it's] very good for arthritis or back problems." Another shopper highlighted how easy it is to pack the small bag. "It folds down very flat when empty and packs in a suitcase easily." Several buyers note that the large size can even fit a tablet and other bulkier items, and one shared, "[It] easily fits my 500-page novel, Samsung tablet, cellphone, notebooks, large wallet, [and] many personal items with room to spare. And it's still light to carry, [with] no bulges."
A tour guide also had plenty of compliments for the crossbody bag, writing, "[I] use this bag to haul my stuff around the city" on walking tours. They continued, "The bag itself is very lightweight but can hold quite a lot of stuff, which is helpful because the strap is good and sturdy." And they confirmed that it "did well keeping my stuff dry when it rained on one of my tours."
If you're looking for a sleek, functional crossbody bag with plenty of pockets for your next trip, don't miss out on this affordable, highly-rated (and travel editor-approved) pick from Notag.
