Tons of North Face Jackets Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now — Here Are the Best Deals

We may be well into winter, but if you're still on the lookout for a new coat, there's no better time to shop than now. Tons of best-selling jackets from The North Face are currently on sale at Zappos. The North Face is a go-to brand for jackets that are durable, weather-resistant, and flattering — a combination that's often difficult to come by when it comes to outerwear.

From short, sporty puffer coats to long, waterproof parkas, Zappos' sale includes plenty of jackets, and most are around 30 percent off. Keep reading for our top picks from the sale.

Arctic Parka II

If you're looking for an ultra-warm parka that's still flattering, this slim-fit jacket should do the trick. It features a waterproof outer layer and breathable, yet insulated and warm, inner layer.

To buy: zappos.com, $210 (originally $299)

Defdown Parka GTX®

This jacket features a Gore-Tex® 2L shell, which means it's waterproof, windproof, and breathable. If you'll be dealing with extreme or unpredictable weather for the rest of this winter, this sleek, durable parka is a solid option.

To buy: zappos.com, $315 (originally $450)

Thermoball Eco Parka

This puffer jacket is impressively lightweight, but its synthetic insulation will be sure to keep you warm. It comes in four colors and features a flattering cut with definition at the waist, so you can dress it up or down.

To buy: zappos.com, $161 (originally $230)

Tamburello 2 Jacket

If a sporty puffer jacket is what you're after, the Tamburello 2 is a great choice. It comes with a durable, water-resistant coating that will help keep you dry on rainy days. The jacket also comes in eight colors, from light gray to bright red, so whether you prefer a neutral or pop of color, you'll find one that suits your style.

To buy: zappos.com, $70 (originally $99)

Gotham Jacket II

If you're looking for a mix between a long, heavy-duty parka and short coat, consider this medium-length puffer jacket. It also features a flattering cut, synthetic insulation, and hood with a removable faux-fur ruff.

To buy: zappos.com, $161 (originally $230)

