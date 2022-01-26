This Parka Is Just as Warm and Comfy as It Is Stylish — and It Comes in 9 Colors
There's nothing worse than a windy winter day. That frigid air hitting your skin is enough to make you want to head back inside and cozy up with a heated blanket until spring. But on icy cold days when staying at home isn't an option, a hearty winter coat is your best line of defense. If you feel that none of the coats in your closet truly keep the chill of the season at bay, it may be time to expand your collection — or upgrade to something more effective.
With The North Face Women's Metropolis Parka, body heat stays in and freezing winter air stays out. That's thanks to specialized features, like an elongated shell and 550-fill goose down stuffing, among others. And while many extra-long parkas lack any type of shape, this one has a cinched waist to create an hourglass silhouette, meaning it's just as stylish as it is functional and comfy.
Speaking of comfy, the parka is so warm and cozy, you may just want to sleep in it. In addition to its plush goose down filling, it also features a lightweight shell, internal elastic sleeve cuffs, and a quilted design with ergonomic seams, which make it easy to move around in. The slim-fit coat even comes with a detachable hood, so you can customize your comfort level based on the weather.
Other useful features include a soft chin guard and collar lining for ultimate comfort and warmth, as well as an internal chest pocket, three zipped external pockets, an exposed two-way front zipper, and subtle North Face logos on both the left chest and back right shoulder.
Shoppers are head over heels for it. "This is my go-to coat now for this wicked cold in Ohio," one recently wrote. "It's so puffy and warm; I absolutely love it. Thank you, husband, and thank you, North Face. I'm definitely a customer for life."
"Do not hesitate to buy this," another reviewer added. "I am so glad I did. It's not cheap, but it is high quality, and it doesn't make you look like a Yeti."
To buy: thenorthface.com, $300
When the chilly bite of winter becomes too much to bear, The North Face Women's Metropolis Parka is the stylish and cozy solution. Order one today in one of nine colors and seven sizes.