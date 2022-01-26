This Parka Is Just as Warm and Comfy as It Is Stylish — and It Comes in 9 Colors

There's nothing worse than a windy winter day. That frigid air hitting your skin is enough to make you want to head back inside and cozy up with a heated blanket until spring. But on icy cold days when staying at home isn't an option, a hearty winter coat is your best line of defense. If you feel that none of the coats in your closet truly keep the chill of the season at bay, it may be time to expand your collection — or upgrade to something more effective.