500+ North Face Styles — Including Jackets, Leggings, and Sports Bras — Are 40% Off Today

Arguably, there’s no outerwear brand quite as iconic as The North Face . Its popular winter coats, durable hiking jackets, and comfortable athleisure are favorites among shoppers of all kinds because of their long-lasting quality. (Who else still wears that same North Face jacket they bought five years ago — I can’t be the only one?)
Because of the high quality and subsequent high customer demand, the brand doesn’t often hold sales. You usually have to take a chance at an outlet store or scour the internet for quality secondhand purchases to find the most popular styles at lower prices. However, The North Face just quietly put 500 of its most quintessential pieces on sale for up to 40 percent off as part of a rare seasonal promotion, and it’s not going to last long.
Right now, you can grab summer essentials like workout tanks , crop tops , and athletic shorts starting at just $24. Usually, they retail for around $45. Made with sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabrics , this athleisure is perfect for whatever socially distanced workouts you’ve got planned, even if that’s just a neighborhood walk. They come with that chic North Face finish that looks expensive but, at least in this case, won’t break the bank.
Along with in-season options, classic winter gear is also seeing huge markdowns; it’s never too early to get your cold-weather shopping done, after all. You can shop insulated pullovers for $52 off , fleece jackets for $40 off , and winter parkas for a whopping $120 off .
Wear-anytime favorites, like the soft Aphrodite 2.0 sweatpants , are also on sale. Built for hikes, but just as great for the couch, these pants are a major upgrade from the classic cotton gray pair you likely have in the closet. The North Face pants can dress up a casual look and are a great option for long travel days spent in the car or at an airport.
Because there are so many items on sale (534, to be exact), we looked through every piece and found the 10 best deals still available. Check them out below.
To buy: thenorthface.com, $48 (originally $80)
To buy: thenorthface.com, $90 (originally $149)
To buy: thenorthface.com, $60 (originally $99)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.