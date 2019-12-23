This Top-rated North Face Parka Is 25% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you live in a cold climate, you know the importance of finding a parka that will keep you warm without weighing you down.

The North Face Gotham II Down Parka is a lightweight yet impressively warm medium-length jacket that is perfect for bundling up all winter long. It's also on sale at Nordstrom right now for 25% off.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $187 (originally $249)

This coat is particularly cozy because it includes two types of insulation — 550-fill goose down and synthetic — for maximum warmth. And while many parkas feel bulky, this lightweight coat is extra-flattering, thanks to elastic in the waist that adds shape. Zippered pockets on the exterior will keep your hands warm, while an interior zip pocket is designed to safely stash essentials.

Nordstrom shoppers have raved about this coat, and it's not hard to see why. "It's lightweight, but very, very warm! I was somewhat disappointed when I got it out of the box and felt how light it was, but after wearing it in some cold weather, it kept me so very warm and then I realized I made a good investment," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper pointed out that the coat can be worn for any occassion. "I was looking for something that was warm, stylish and this coat fit the bill. Love how I can wear this coat either casual or dressy. Warm and comfortable. The hood is great, too!"

