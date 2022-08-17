These Shopper-loved Athletic Shorts Are As Little As $25 at Nordstrom Right Now

Reviewers say they’re perfect for travel, workouts, running errands, and more.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond is an associate ecommerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she primarily works on the Travel + Leisure brand. She writes about all things travel gear, including everything from the best suitcases to the most comfortable travel clothing.
August 17, 2022
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts
Whether or not you plan to exercise while you're traveling, it's always helpful to keep some comfortable activewear in your luggage. A good pair of athletic shorts, for example, will keep you cool and keep up with you on morning coffee runs, long days of sightseeing, and just about any train ride or flight you board (just make sure to pack a sweater in case you get chilly). Zella is well-known for its stylish workout essentials, including one pair of shorts that shoppers love for exercise, of course, as well as traveling. And right now, some colors are on sale for as little as $25, so there's no better time to grab a pair.

The Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts are made from a blend of recycled polyester and spandex that's soft, stretchy, and breathable. They feature a flattering high-waisted fit and an elastic waistband, as well as vents at the hem that will help you move freely, whether you're rushing through a busy airport or attending a workout class. The shorts have slip pockets on each hip, plus one zippered side pocket for secure storage of small essentials and a back slip pocket. Their pleated design gives the shorts an elevated look that you can easily dress up for day or nighttime activities, making them a particularly versatile option to add to your travel wardrobe.

You can shop the shorts in five neutral colors and sizes XXS to XXL, but if you want the best deal, you'll want to check out the Grey Kitten colorway, which is on sale for just $25 right now.

Nordstrom shoppers have plenty of compliments for the Zella shorts, with many raving about their comfort and style for everything from running errands to paddleboarding. One buyer said they're "comfy but also have a nice stylish cut to them that makes them look nicer than normal workout shorts." Another added that the shorts are a "great length, not too long or short," noting that they "wore these running around and playing tennis and didn't have to deal with the middle riding up."

A third reviewer said, "This makes a great workout short, everyday short and is perfect for travel!" They also highlighted that the hidden zippered pocket "is really convenient to keep some cash with me when I don't want to bring a purse." Another reason they're great for travel? A shopper wrote that the shorts "look great on, don't wrinkle, [and are] super comfortable.

If you're looking for a pair of versatile athletic shorts that you can wear during practically any activity, including travel, don't miss out on this pick from Zella, especially while some colors are on sale for as little as $25.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25.

