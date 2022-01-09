Nordstrom Quietly Launched a Huge Sale on Its Popular Athleisure Brand
The best athleisure wear keeps you comfortable without compromising on style, whether you're hiking on scenic trails or taking a road trip across the country. If you're in the market for activewear that does just that, you're in luck. Nordstrom is having a huge sale on Zella, its exclusive athleisure brand.
Through January 17, shoppers can save at least 20 percent (and possibly up to 60 percent) on hundreds of pieces, including leggings, sweatshirts, accessories, and more. Even the brand's best-sellers are on markdown, like the Live In Pocket joggers that have more than 900 five-star ratings. The slim-fit joggers are made of moisture-wicking material that doesn't wrinkle, which is great for travel. "The fabric is so soft and lightweight, but still stretchy and comfortable," one customer wrote. Others call out how versatile they are, saying they've worn them while running errands, exercising at the gym, and working from home. Many also rave about the joggers' comfortable drawstring waistband and the convenient pockets.
Ideal for outdoor adventures and physical activities, activewear staples are also on sale, including this hybrid running jacket. With knit sleeves for mobility and a quilted body for warmth, it'll keep you comfortable whether you're jogging or sightseeing. For the coziest outfit, pair them with these stretchy high-waisted leggings. They're currently available in eight colors, including bright hues and neutral tones. Shoppers love their soft material and two front pockets.
A whole host of pieces that are great for layering are on mark down, too. Stay warm with this cozy puffer vest that has a drawstring hood and removable belt. Depending on the temp, layer it with this crewneck sweatshirt that has pockets and slits at the hems. And if you're looking for cold-weather accessories, check out this knit beanie with a fluffy pom and these fleece running mittens.
Ready to stock up on cozy athleisure wear? Head to Nordstrom to shop its Zella sale, and check out more standout deals ahead. But don't let your favorite finds sit in your cart for too long, as popular styles are bound to sell out fast.
Hooded Hybrid Running Jacket
Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Ombré Pom Beanie
Stretch Fleece Running Pop Top Mittens
Studio Lite Ribbed Detail Track Jacket
Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt
Longline Quilted Bomber Jacket
