Tons of Stylish Activewear Is on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here's What to Shop
Whether you're a regular at the gym, group fitness classes, or your local hiking trail, the right activewear will take you far. When you're shopping for clothing to wear while exercising, there are a few criteria you'll want to look for, such as lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking fabrics. We also recommend choosing versatile pieces that you can easily layer in multiple seasons to get the most bang for your buck and opting for flattering cuts that don't force you to give up style for function. Luckily, Nordstrom has plenty of activewear in its sale section right now, and some of our favorite pieces are up to 57 percent off.
Shop customer- and editor-loved brands like Girlfriend Collective, Nike, and Sweaty Betty, as well as Nordstrom's in-house activewear brand, Zella. The sale encompasses everything you need to build an outfit, including sports bras, tanks, leggings, and outerwear. And while you're there, you can also find a variety of running shoes on sale.
But, it's 2022 and activewear doesn't have to just be reserved for your next sweat session. You can easily wear these stylish athleisure pieces and comfortable footwear finds while working at home, running errands, and traveling. Keep reading for our top activewear picks currently marked down at Nordstrom.
Zella Restore Soft Sweatshirt
This ultra-soft sweatshirt is the perfect top to layer over your favorite sports bra and leggings. It features a high neck and thumb holes on the sleeves for extra coverage and warmth, making it a great option for outdoor runs or walks. You can shop the top in four colors, although two (purple and and a blue-toned gray) are on sale right now.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $49 (originally $69)
Girlfriend Collective Seamless Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective is a favorite brand among T+L editors, and it's easy to see why. These leggings are made from a soft, stretchy blend of recycled polyester and elastane and feature a flattering high-waisted fit that you can feel comfortable wearing in and out of the gym. Right now, two gorgeous neutral colors — Fog and Fern, a variation of tan and a mustard hue — are on sale for an impressive discount of 57 percent off.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $33 (originally $78)
Zella Cozy Active Pocket Joggers
A good pair of joggers will take you through cold-weather runs, gym sessions, and recovery time on the couch with ease. This pair from Zella has a wide waistband with plenty of stretch, as well as a comfy, slightly high-waisted fit. Available in black, navy, and heather gray, it'll go with practically everything. Plus, one reviewer said "[I] prefer these over my Lululemon joggers," adding that they've held up so well that they bought the pants in multiple colors.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $49)
Beyond Yoga Classic Crewneck Pullover
Whether you're looking for an extra layer for chilly hikes or a top to wear during savasana at yoga class, this lightweight pullover is a solid pick. It has a slim fit and is made from a stretchy polyester and elastane blend that will move with you. Shoppers have plenty of compliments for this crewneck, long-sleeve top, with one calling it "very flattering and comfortable" and another saying it "layers well" for winter hikes in California.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $66)
Nike Aeroswift Running Tank
For tough workouts, you can count on this sleek tank from Nike. The scoop neck racerback top is made from moisture-wicking fabric, while side slits and perforations ensure airflow while you're on the move. It's on sale in basic black as well as bright green if you're looking to add a pop of color to your activewear wardrobe.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $47 (originally $70)
Sweaty Betty Power Frame Workout Crop Tank
The bold print on this racerback crop top from Sweaty Betty will be sure to stand out at the gym or hiking trail. On top of a quick-drying blend of nylon and elastane, it boasts sweat-wicking fabric and a breathable, mesh insert at the front. Plus, the longer crop top style offers more coverage and pairs well with high-waisted bottoms. One reviewer who said they wear the top while rock climbing highlighted that "it doesn't rise up when you're doing a workout."
To buy: nordstrom.com, $48 (originally $68)
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes
It's no surprise why nearly 1,000 Nordstrom shoppers rave about these sleek running shoes from Adidas. They have plenty of cushioning that absorbs impact, giving you a boost in every step, although they're still lightweight enough to easily pack in your suitcase. A rubber sole with plenty of traction will help keep you stable in wet conditions or uneven terrain. Snap them up in black or white, which will go with everything in your closet.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $135 (originally $180)
APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoes
If you're looking for a stylish pair of running shoes that will make a statement at the gym, check out this pair from Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL). With their knit upper, the sneakers are breathable and easy to slip on and off, making them great for travel or busy days at home. They also feature responsive cushioning and have removable insoles so you can add your own orthotics if you wish. One reviewer mentioned that they're great for daily dog walks and "provide all day comfort for travel." They're available in eight colors, seven of which are on sale right now.
To buy: nordstom.com, from $169 (originally from $245)
