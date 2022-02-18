The 40 Best Things to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out

Everything from Tory Burch sandals to Tumi backpacks are majorly marked down right now.
By Rebecca Carhart February 18, 2022
Nordstrom just dropped its epic Winter Sale today, which means now is the perfect time to snag the travel-ready pieces you've been lusting over for a fraction of the original price. Prices have been slashed on thousands of items, with discounts of up to 60 percent off across multiple categories, including men's and women's clothing, beauty products, and travel accessories.. 

Designer pieces like Tumi backpacks, Vince cashmere sweaters, and Tory Burch sandals are on sale, as well as a wide variety of budget-friendly picks like Mario Badescu skincare sets and Adidas baseball hats. Right now, you can score these customer-loved leggings from Nordstrom's in-house brand Zella for only $49, these cozy Ugg boots for half off, and this packable Mountain Hardwear men's down jacket for up to 40 percent off. 

And it's not just comfortable clothing and shoes on sale, tons of luggage and travel accessories are marked down as well, like this Tumi duffle bag for 20 percent off and this rarely on-sale MCM travel pouch set for half off. You can also scoop up discounted 4-packs of cloth face masks (hello, double masking) for just $6 and packing cube sets for less than $20. 

Beauty lovers will be happy to see that a wide range of skincare products, including tropical-scented body lotions and soothing jade roller sets, is on sale. We suggest scooping up this T3 curling iron, this anti-aging Perricone MD serum, and this Sisley Paris sunscreen for up to 50 percent off before they're gone. 

Just remember, you'll have to act fast to take advantage of these major markdowns. Nordstrom's Winter Sale ends on February 27, so you only have a few days to sort through all the amazing deals. Luckily, we're here to help you out and have rounded up the 40 best travel-ready deals to score from the sale. 

Whether you're looking for a new suitcase, a pair of comfortable walking shoes, or a moisturizing skincare product, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop all our favorite picks from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

