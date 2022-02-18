The 40 Best Things to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out
Nordstrom just dropped its epic Winter Sale today, which means now is the perfect time to snag the travel-ready pieces you've been lusting over for a fraction of the original price. Prices have been slashed on thousands of items, with discounts of up to 60 percent off across multiple categories, including men's and women's clothing, beauty products, and travel accessories..
Designer pieces like Tumi backpacks, Vince cashmere sweaters, and Tory Burch sandals are on sale, as well as a wide variety of budget-friendly picks like Mario Badescu skincare sets and Adidas baseball hats. Right now, you can score these customer-loved leggings from Nordstrom's in-house brand Zella for only $49, these cozy Ugg boots for half off, and this packable Mountain Hardwear men's down jacket for up to 40 percent off.
And it's not just comfortable clothing and shoes on sale, tons of luggage and travel accessories are marked down as well, like this Tumi duffle bag for 20 percent off and this rarely on-sale MCM travel pouch set for half off. You can also scoop up discounted 4-packs of cloth face masks (hello, double masking) for just $6 and packing cube sets for less than $20.
Beauty lovers will be happy to see that a wide range of skincare products, including tropical-scented body lotions and soothing jade roller sets, is on sale. We suggest scooping up this T3 curling iron, this anti-aging Perricone MD serum, and this Sisley Paris sunscreen for up to 50 percent off before they're gone.
Just remember, you'll have to act fast to take advantage of these major markdowns. Nordstrom's Winter Sale ends on February 27, so you only have a few days to sort through all the amazing deals. Luckily, we're here to help you out and have rounded up the 40 best travel-ready deals to score from the sale.
Whether you're looking for a new suitcase, a pair of comfortable walking shoes, or a moisturizing skincare product, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop all our favorite picks from the Nordstrom Winter Sale.
Best Travel and Bag Deals
- Tumi Alpha 3 Collection Soft Duffle, $475 (originally $595)
- Coach Leather Wristlet in Gold, $67 (originally $95)
- Nordstrom Packable Convertible Ripstop Duffle, $18 (originally $25)
- Tory Burch Kira Pebbled Leather Wallet Crossbody Bag, $160 (originally $228)
- Stephanie Johnson French Kiss Marais ML Traveler Cosmetics Case, $63 (originally $83)
- MCM MC Color Splash Set of Three Water-Repellent Faux Leather Pouches, $298 (originally $595)
- Tumi Voyageur Hilden Backpack, $259 (originally $375)
- Baggu Two-Piece Storage Cube Set, $20 (originally $30)
- Medipop UV Stick Portable Sterilizer, $48 (originally $60)
- Tumi Reno Dopp Kit, $119 (originally $150)
Best Women's Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals
- Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal, $153 (originally $228)
- Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Leggings, from $49 (originally $65)
- Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Booties, $80 (originally $160)
- Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress, $48 (originally $68)
- Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks, $6 (originally $25)
- Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes, $135 (originally $180)
- Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt, $41 (originally $60)
- Sperry Anchor Sneakers, $84 (originally $120)
- Vince Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $207 (originally $295)
Best Men's Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals
- Peter Millar Essex Quilted Vest, $119 (originally $198)
- New Balance 574 Classic Sneakers, from $64 (originally $85)
- Vuori Meta Pants, $59 (originally $98)
- Adidas Sideline 2.0 Recycled Polyester Baseball Cap, $17 (originally $28)
- Nike Victori One Sport Slides, $24 (originally $30)
- Nike Alumni Shorts, $37 (originally $55)
- RayBan 51mm Square Sunglasses, $97 (originally $161)
- Ecco MX Gore Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots, $100 (originally $160)
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2 Packable Hooded Down Jacket, from $195 (originally $325)
- Nordstrom Men's Shop Regular Fit Cashmere Quarter-Zip Pullover, $100 (originally $145)
Best Beauty Deals
- Herbivore Botanicals Jade Roller Smoothing Skin Trio Set, $31 (originally $44)
- T3 Twirl Trio Curling Iron Set, $285 (originally $335)
- Kopari Tropical Coconut Melt Vegan Hydrator, $21 (originally $29)
- Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer Serum, $59 (originally $98)
- Briogeo Tropical Hair-adise Nourishing Hydration Hair Care Set, $25 (originally $35)
- Murad Clarifying Cleanser 6.75-ounce, $24 (originally $33)
- Perricone MD Essential FX Acyl-Glutathione Deep Crease Serum, $126 (originally $179)
- Mario Badescu Cleanse Hydrate Collection, $20 (originally $28)
- Sisley Paris Sunleya Age Minimizing Sun Care SPF 15, $130 (originally $260)
- Tula Skincare So Sweet Scrub Set, $42 (originally $56)
