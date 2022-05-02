Nordstrom's Secret Vacation Storefront Has Everything You Need for Your Next Trip
Aside from picking out your hotel and what restaurants you'll be dining at, coming up with a packing list that includes everything you'll need to look and feel your best during your trip is one of the trickiest parts of traveling. Luckily, Nordstrom is making it easier than ever since it just launched a secret vacation section that is stocked with so many options for your next getaway.
To make shopping for exactly what you need totally seamless, the online storefront is broken down into four categories: clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories, and travel-friendly beauty products. Each is filled with hundreds of vacation-ready items — for instance, the clothing section is chock full of flowy maxi dresses, flattering swimsuits, and lightweight linen pants — that are sure to take your wardrobe to the next level.
Plus, there are a ton of summery shoes included in the section that offer the comfort and support you need for a day on your feet, such as these waterproof Birkenstock sandals and these cushioned Naturalizer leather slip-on sneakers. If you're looking for a new duffel bag or a sun hat for a beach destination, check out this zippered Beis Travel Tote (it even has a separate bottom compartment for your shoes) and this trendy Brixton straw hat, which are both less than $100 apiece.
And don't forget to check out the wide selection of beauty products that can be found in the curated section. Whether you're in need of travel essentials like sunscreen or lip balm, Nordstrom has you covered. There are also travel-sized skincare sets to help you feel prepared (and to save you a last-minute drugstore raid before your flight) and even compact beauty tools, such as this Drybar hair dryer that folds up to leave more space in your suitcase.
With more than 3,500 items in the vacation storefront, it could take hours to browse through them all for your favorites, so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best 28 items to shop from the travel-ready section. The best news is that prices start at just $6, so you can stock up on the below styles and still have money in your trip budget for souvenir shopping.
Keep reading to shop all our top picks or look through the entire Nordstrom vacation section here.
Best Vacation Clothing Styles
- Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress, $48 (originally $68)
- Caslon Linen Joggers, $59
- La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit, $59 (originally $83)
- Agolde Parker High-Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts, $138
- Elan GrecianCover-Up Dress, $74
- Open Edit Side Ruched Skirt, $45
- Billabong Road Trippin Shorts, $40
Best Comfortable Shoes
- Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide, $50
- Tory Burch Miller Leather Sandal, $228
- Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $65
- Franco Sarto Clemens Slip-on Sneaker, $77 (originally $110)
- Naturalizer Marianne Slip-on Sneaker, from $63 (originally $85)
- Mephisto Dominica Sandal, $279
- Ugg Tuolumne Flip-Flop, $65
Best Vacation Accessories
Best Travel Beauty Products
- Supergoop Glow Oil SPF 50 Sunscreen, $38
- Westman Atelier Travel Size Les Petites Clean Glow Trio, $78
- St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse, from $16 (originally from $34)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray, from $6
- Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm, $26
- Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer, $119 (originally $139)
- Coola Suncare Travel Set, $40
