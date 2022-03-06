So Many Sweaters Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Shop Our Favorites for Up to 50% Off
Even though warmer weather is upon us, there's still plenty of time to wear your favorite sweaters if you happen to live in a cold climate or will be traveling to one soon. Not to mention, the finicky, transitional period between winter and spring sometimes calls for a cardigan or pullover, and if you work in a chilly office, you might also need to layer up at your desk. So, there's plenty of reasons to stock up on cozy and comfortable essentials, such as sweaters, since many are on sale, including at Nordstrom.
Right now, you can shop customer-loved brands like Halogen, Vince Camuto, and Madewell, and some of our top picks are up to 50 percent off. Whether you're looking for a turtleneck to take you through the rest of winter (and into next year) or a lightweight cropped cardigan you can throw over your favorite spring dresses, this sale has something for you. But don't wait to shop, since many sizes and colors are already selling out or are low in stock, so we recommend adding these items to your cart as soon as possible.
Keep reading for some of our favorite sweaters on sale at Nordstrom right now.
Halogen Open Front Long Cardigan
A long, cozy cardigan is a must-have in any wardrobe, especially when it's as plush as this one from Halogen. The open front sweater is made from a blend of recycled polyester, acrylic, and spandex and features a classic rib knit. You can shop the cardigan in seven colors, five of which are on sale, and in sizes XS to XXL. Shoppers agree on the coziness of this sweater, since one reviewer called it "so insanely soft" and said that it "feels amazing on your skin."
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $53 (originally $79)
Caslon Dolman Sleeve Rib Turtleneck Sweater
A modern take on the trusty turtleneck, this sweater has a unique diagonal rib knit, adding texture to any outfit. Its hem is shorter in the front and longer in the back, so you can wear it tucked in for a more formal look or out for a tunic-like style over jeans or leggings. It comes in sizes XS to XL, although some sizes are already running low in stock, so we recommend shopping soon.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $59)
CeCe Puff Sleeve Bobble Ribbed Sweater
Who says sweaters have to be purely functional? This pullover has playful bobble detailing on its puff sleeves, making it a great option for dressier occasions, especially in cold weather. A shopper on Nordstrom's site said they "get compliments every time" they wear it, and it's easy to see why. You can choose from eight colors, including neutrals like gray and black, as well as bolder colors like kelly green and bright pink.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $59 (originally $89)
Vince Camuto V-Neck Sweater
This bold sweater will help you transition your wardrobe from winter to spring thanks to its variety of colorful stripes (there are six colorways to be exact). The v-neck style is flattering, while the ribbed details on the cuffs and hem offer a classic, casual look. One reviewer said it's "one of the softest sweaters I've ever owned." You can shop it in sizes XS to XXL, and several shoppers recommend sizing down since it has a relatively boxy fit.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $35 (originally $69)
Madewell Greywood Crop Cardigan Sweater
Madewell is known for its fashion staples, and this sweater is no exception. The cardigan has a cropped length, making it perfect to wear over dresses or with high-waisted pants as we enter spring. It's also made from 100 percent cotton, so it will remain breathable, even on warmer days. Choose from three neutral shades — cream, lavender, and toffee brown — that will go with everything in your closet.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $83 (originally $98)
Treasure & Bond Ribbed One-Shoulder Pullover
For dinner or a night out on the town, you can't go wrong with an elegant off-the-shoulder sweater. This pullover has a slouchy, slightly oversized fit, and it's available in four beautiful colors. You can shop it in XS to XL, although some sizes and colors are already selling out, so add the sweater to your cart soon to avoid missing out on this deal.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $50 (originally $69)
Halogen V-Neck Merino Wool Blend Sweater
Merino wool is a solid option when it comes to sweaters, since it's warm, breathable, and moisture-wicking. This lightweight sweater has a v-neck to offer a hit of style, as well as airflow, and is also great for travel, since it will barely take up any room in your suitcase. Choose from five gorgeous colors, including neon royal blue and heathered lilac, and sizes XXS to XXL.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $47 (originally $69)
Good American Essential Ribbed Crop Cardigan
Just because temperatures are starting to warm up, you don't have to give up on sweaters just yet. This flattering and form-fitting cardigan is constructed of lightweight cotton and elastane, and it pairs well with jeans, trousers, or leggings thanks to its cropped fit and trendy ribbed texture. It comes in black, brown, and dark green, although only the black colorway is discounted right now.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $47 (originally $59)
