Spring Dresses Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom — Shop Our Favorites
Spring can be a difficult season to shop for since the weather is often unpredictable, although so many formal events and outings seem to happen this time of year. From weddings and baby showers to picnics and brunches, there are plenty of reasons to wear a dress come spring. And luckily, so many gorgeous options are on sale at Nordstrom right now. Some of our favorites are up to 40 percent off, so there's no better time to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh.
Plenty of spring-appropriate dresses can be found in the sale, such as mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of colors and prints, including, of course, florals. Sweetheart and v-necklines, as well as both short and long sleeves are popular this year, so whether you're attending a beach wedding where temperatures will be high or visiting a destination where rain and wind might be in the forecast, you'll be able to find the right dress.
Because some of these picks are new to Nordstrom's site, they might not have many reviews yet, but we'd bet that they'll rack up glowing compliments from shoppers as the season goes on. Make sure you shop these picks soon before they sell out.
Saylor Eizelle Sleeveless Lace Dress
If you have a wedding or another formal event to attend this spring, check out this gorgeous lace dress from Saylor. It has a delicate lace design, a scalloped hemline, and comes in a stunning lavender color. If it's still chilly, just layer on a wrap or cropped jacket and you'll be comfortable in no time.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $185 (originally $264)
Vero Moda Ina Floral Long Sleeve Minidress
Fans of florals will love this flowing mini dress, which has a v-neckline, elastic cinched waist, and a ruffle at the hem. Plus, it's made from 100 percent recycled polyester. Pair it with your favorite boots and a denim jacket for a transitional look before temperatures rise, or go with a pair of strappy sandals in warmer weather.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $46 (originally $65)
Billabong Swept Away Ruched Midi Dress
Midi dresses are a great spring option because they're comfortable and versatile, since you can dress them up or down. This pick from Billabong has a flattering sweetheart neckline, voluminous mid-length sleeves, and a ruched back. The beige floral color is perfect for beach days and dining al fresco, and since it's made from lightweight viscose, you can enjoy this dress well into the summer months without overheating.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $56 (originally $70)
Ted Baker London Stefina Dot Print Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress
Make a statement this season with this bold mini dress from Ted Baker London. It features a v-neckline, short puff sleeves, and a tiered skirt. While the beige color may be subtle, the abstract pink dot print offers a bold look that makes it a great pick for dinners out, parties, and more warm-weather festivities.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $195 (originally $325)
ASTR the Label Sweetheart Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
ASTR the Label has a wide range of beautiful floral dresses, and this long sleeve midi is no exception. It has long voluminous sleeves, a sweetheart neckline with a subtle cutout, and elegant ruching details at the midsection. Multiple shoppers rave about the dress, with one calling it "super flattering," while another wrote that "I got many compliments when I wore this for a baby shower."
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $57 (originally $95)
Open Edit Waist Detail Midi Dress
For an updated take on the tank dress, check out this pick from Open Edit. It has a classic look with its high neckline and midi length, although cutouts and ties on either side add an unexpected twist. One shopper even said "the fabric drapes nicely and it hugs you in just the right places." Plus, the bright orange color is perfect for spring and summer events, and it'll pair well with your favorite heeled or flat sandals.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 (originally $69)
Lulus It Was Always You Embroidered Sleeveless Minidress
Embroidered dresses can be hard to find, especially at a discount. In addition to a stunning floral design, this dress has adjustable straps, a v-neckline, and a voluminous ruffled skirt. If you've been searching for a dress for a wedding, bridal shower, or formal event this season, we've found it for you.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $55 (originally $78)
