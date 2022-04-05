 Spring Dresses Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom — Shop Our Favorites

Spring can be a difficult season to shop for since the weather is often unpredictable, although so many formal events and outings seem to happen this time of year. From weddings and baby showers to picnics and brunches, there are plenty of reasons to wear a dress come spring. And luckily, so many gorgeous options are on sale at Nordstrom right now. Some of our favorites are up to 40 percent off, so there's no better time to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh.