Tons of Cozy Essentials Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Just in Time for Valentine's Day
If you're looking for cozy clothing and shoes to add to your winter wardrobe, or even the perfect Valentine's Day gift, chances are you can find it at Nordstrom. Whether you're looking for a stylish sweater you can wear to work or a fluffy robe to wrap yourself up in when you get home, the retailer has you covered. Even better, many of these items are on sale right now, with some over 40 percent off.
Tons of seasonal must-haves are included in this sale, including cashmere sweaters, plush bathrobes, and ultra-warm slippers from shopper-loved brands like Ugg, Zella, and Barefoot Dreams. If you're looking for a wardrobe staple you can wear all winter long, check out the Nordstrom brand cashmere turtleneck, which is on sale for $70, down from $119. It comes in 11 colors and patterns, although some sizes and colors are selling out fast, so we recommend shopping soon.
Shoppers looking for some comfy loungewear should check out the Zella Peaceful Wide Leg Sweatpant, a wide leg pant made from a soft, smooth blend of Tencel, modal, polyester, and spandex. The pants are 46 percent off right now, bringing their price down to just $35, so you might even want to add both colors (black and heather gray) to your closet. Similarly, a super-soft fleece bathrobe from Ugg that makes an excellent gift for your valentine is discounted down to $78 from $130.
Shoes and slippers are also discounted, including several pairs of Ugg boots and slippers, like the shopper-loved Fluffette Slippers, which are on sale for $70 (they're also my house shoe of choice). They're made from plush wool that will keep your feet warm; plus, they come in six colors, so you'll be sure to find a pair that fits your style. And if you're looking for an ultra-comfy pair of shoes that you can wear outside the house, check out these stylish sneaker mules from Caslon that are lined with cozy faux shearling while they're on sale for $42.
Keep reading for some of our top cozy picks from Nordstrom's current sale section.
Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $70 (originally $119)
Zella Peaceful Wide Leg Sweatpants
To buy: nordstrom.com, $35 (originally $65)
Ugg Kyree Hoodie
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
Barefoot Dreams Namaste Two-piece Lounge Set
To buy: nordstrom.com, $87 (originally $145)
Ugg Karoline Fleece Robe
To buy: nordstrom.com, $78 (originally $130)
Ugg Fluffette Slippers
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $90)
Caslon Nage Cozy Sneaker Mules
To buy: nordstrom.com, $42 (originally $70)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.