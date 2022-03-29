The 16 Best Travel Bag Deals at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
When you're preparing for a trip, it all starts with a good bag. Packing efficiently is a lot easier when you have a stylish and functional place to store your belongings while you're on the go. Whether you're looking for a compact crossbody purse that will keep your essentials organized on sightseeing days, a duffel for weekend getaways, or a durable hardside suitcase for longer trips, you can find it all at Nordstrom Rack. Even better, many of these bags are majorly marked down right now.
Shopper-loved travel bags from brands like Travelpro, Longchamp, and Tumi are included in the sale. Stylish totes, backpacks, and handbags from Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, and Rebecca Minkoff are also discounted. In fact, some of our favorite luggage and travel bags are up to 70 percent off. And since these discounts are so massive, we suggest shopping as soon as possible.
If you're looking for a new handbag for travel or everyday use, check out this Kate Spade shoulder bag, which is made from soft pebbled leather and has a hidden zippered pocket that's perfect for storing valuables, on sale now for 52 percent off. Kate Middleton-loved Longchamp also has multiple bags in this sale, including its classic Le Pliage tote bag (now $110), and a nylon and leather backpack (now $90).
Backpacks are a convenient option for people who are always on the go, and there are so many good ones at Nordstrom Rack, including this cute quilted style from Marc Jacobs that's 50 percent off, bringing its price down to $100. Plus, an anti-theft backpack with a laptop pocket from Duchamp is 70 percent off — a deal commuters and business travelers won't want to miss.
As far as luggage goes, several suitcases are marked down from brands like Travelpro and Tumi. (If you're a frequent traveler, you know how difficult it can be to find these quality brands on sale). You can score a sleek silver 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Travelpro for $110, down from $280 — that's a 60 percent discount. And a wheeled hardshell Tumi briefcase, which will come in handy for business travel, is on sale for 29 percent off.
Keep reading for some of our favorite picks from Nordstrom Rack's travel bag sale.
Best Tote Bag Deals
- Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote, $110 (originally $145)
- Lucky Brand Patti Leather Tote Bag, from $95 (originally $198)
- Lesportsac Janis Top Zip Tote, $50 (originally $100)
- Marc Jacobs Commuter Tote, $140 (originally $350)
Best Handbag Deals
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Medium Flap Shoulder Bag, $180 (originally $379)
- Hobo Cosmo Leather Crossbody Bag, $120 (originally $248)
- Matt & Nat Minka Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, from $53 (originally $145)
- Rebecca Minkoff Regan Leather Crossbody Bag, from $75 (originally $198)
Best Backpack Deals
- Herschel Supply Co. X-Small Dawson Backpack, $35 (originally $70)
- Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack, $100 (originally $200)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Backpack, $90 (originally $140)
- Duchamp Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack, $53 (originally $179)
Best Luggage Deals
- Travelpro Rollmaster Lite 20-Inch Expandable Carry-On, $110 (originally $280)
- Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch International Spinner Carry-On, $420 (originally $595)
- Tumi Compact 4-Wheel Briefcase, $550 (originally $775)
- David King and Co Extra Large Multi Pocket Leather Duffle Bag, $135 (originally $340)
