30 Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom That Will Arrive by Christmas Eve
Christmas is less than two weeks away, so those of us who left our shopping to the last minute might be panicking — especially since supply chain issues are causing major delays in shipping. Luckily, Nordstrom is here to help, as the retailer has tons of amazing gifting options available that you can still get delivered to your door by Christmas Eve.
Not only is Nordstrom basically a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs, but it has also started marking certain products with a "Arrive Before Christmas" tag, so you know exactly which items will get here in time. To help you finish your holiday shopping in record time, we scoured the site and rounded up 30 last-minute gifts that just about everyone on your list will love.
If you're looking for a hostess gift, consider this cozy blanket or this customer-loved candle. The beauty lover in your life will appreciate this La Mer travel set and this Charlotte Tilbury kit, while the world travelers may be interested in a new Monos suitcase or Barbour duffel bag.
There are tons of women's and men's fashions that will still arrive in time for the holiday too, including this luxe cashmere scarf and these comfy Nike slides. And we've also included a bunch of discounted items on our list, including these cozy slippers, this All-Clad frying pan set, and this Estee Lauder beauty set.
No matter what kind of gifts you're shopping for, just be sure to add your favorite items to your cart before 8 p.m. ET on December 18 to ensure they will be shipped in time. And if you do miss the deadline, Nordstrom also has a shopping option that allows you to order online and then pick everything up at your nearest store.
Keep reading to shop all our favorite last-minute holiday gifts from Nordstrom before time runs out.
Best Women's Gifts
- Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings, $49 (originally $65)
- BP Mae Cross Strap Faux Fur Slippers, $20 (originally $30)
- Hunter Original Play Rain Bootie, $98
- Nordstrom Cashmere Scarf, $119
- Tory Burch Circle Logo Stud Earrings, $78
- Free People Sweater Weather V-Neck Sweater, $77 (originally $128)
Best Men's Gifts
- The North Face Thermoball Eco Hooded Jacket, $230
- Nike Victori One Sport Slide, $20 (originally $30)
- Tumi Delta ID Lock Shielded Billfold Wallet, $85
- Goodlife Double Layer Scallop Hoodie, $75 (originally $125)
- Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Gloves, $40
- Adidas Future Icons Logo Graphic Pocket Joggers, $55
Best Travel Gifts
Best Beauty Gifts
- La Mer Travel Size Bestsellers Kit, $95
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Limited Edition Set, $50
- Dyson Prussian Blue Supersonic Hair Dryer, $430
- Estee Lauder Radiant 24-7 Repair and Renew Set, $18 (originally $35)
- Patchology Flashpatch Eye Gels, $13 (originally $15)
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Essential Set, $42 (originally $52)
Best Home Gifts