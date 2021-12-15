30 Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom That Will Arrive by Christmas Eve

Last-minute shoppers rejoice!
By Rebecca Carhart December 14, 2021
Christmas is less than two weeks away, so those of us who left our shopping to the last minute might be panicking — especially since supply chain issues are causing major delays in shipping. Luckily, Nordstrom is here to help, as the retailer has tons of amazing gifting options available that you can still get delivered to your door by Christmas Eve. 

Not only is Nordstrom basically a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs, but it has also started marking certain products with a "Arrive Before Christmas" tag, so you know exactly which items will get here in time. To help you finish your holiday shopping in record time, we scoured the site and rounded up 30 last-minute gifts that just about everyone on your list will love. 

If you're looking for a hostess gift, consider this cozy blanket or this customer-loved candle. The beauty lover in your life will appreciate this La Mer travel set and this Charlotte Tilbury kit, while the world travelers may be interested in a new Monos suitcase or Barbour duffel bag

There are tons of women's and men's fashions that will still arrive in time for the holiday too, including this luxe cashmere scarf and these comfy Nike slides. And we've also included a bunch of discounted items on our list, including these cozy slippers, this All-Clad frying pan set, and this Estee Lauder beauty set

No matter what kind of gifts you're shopping for, just be sure to add your favorite items to your cart before 8 p.m. ET on December 18 to ensure they will be shipped in time. And if you do miss the deadline, Nordstrom also has a shopping option that allows you to order online and then pick everything up at your nearest store. 

Keep reading to shop all our favorite last-minute holiday gifts from Nordstrom before time runs out. 

Best Women's Gifts

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Men's Gifts

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Travel Gifts

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Beauty Gifts

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Home Gifts

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom
