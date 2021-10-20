20 Must-haves From Nordstrom's Holiday Gift Hub
Every year, Travel + Leisure launches a collection of comprehensive gift guides designed to help you find the perfect present for everyone on your holiday shopping list. That includes a wide range of categories, like the best gifts for avid travelers and gifts for long distance friends. We also frequently cover our favorite places to shop online for presents and one of our favorite destinations is always Nordstrom. If you're ready to get started on your holiday shopping, you'll want to check out Nordstrom's just-launched gift hub, which has gifts for everyone on your list at every price point.
Nordstrom's Gift Hub includes gift picks for men, women, and children, as well as other carefully curated categories. For instance, you can shop by price (under $50 and under $100), as well as luxury gifts. You can also browse gifts for home, pets, stocking stuffers, and gift cards. These organized online shops will be sure to simplify your shopping experience, helping you find just the right gift within your desired price range.
If you're looking for a cozy gift your loved one can enjoy all winter long, you'll want to check out Nordstrom's variety of Ugg boots, slippers, and robes. Similarly, a Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is perfect for anyone who's always looking to make their home a more comfortable oasis. You also can't go wrong with leggings and sweatpants, such as Spanx's best-selling faux leather leggings or the top-rated Vuori jogger sweats. And if you know someone who's planning an upcoming dream trip, you can gift them a luxurious piece of luggage (like this aluminum suitcase from Rimowa) or a handbag that will help keep them organized on-the-go.
Keep reading for our favorite items from Nordstrom's new holiday Gift Hub, including clothing, footwear, luggage, beauty, and home goods.
Best Clothing Gifts
Best Footwear Gifts
- Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot, $140
- Veja Espalar Sneaker, $130
- Ugg Men's Ascot Slipper, $110
- On Cloud Running Shoe, $130
Best Luggage & Handbag Gifts
Best Beauty Gifts
Best Home Gifts
