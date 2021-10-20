20 Must-haves From Nordstrom's Holiday Gift Hub

If you're looking for a cozy gift your loved one can enjoy all winter long, you'll want to check out Nordstrom's variety of Ugg boots, slippers, and robes. Similarly, a Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is perfect for anyone who's always looking to make their home a more comfortable oasis. You also can't go wrong with leggings and sweatpants, such as Spanx's best-selling faux leather leggings or the top-rated Vuori jogger sweats. And if you know someone who's planning an upcoming dream trip, you can gift them a luxurious piece of luggage (like this aluminum suitcase from Rimowa) or a handbag that will help keep them organized on-the-go.