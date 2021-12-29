Ugg's Best-selling Boots, Slippers, and Sneakers Are on Super Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
Shoe lovers rejoice! Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here, and thousands of comfortable boots, sneakers, sandals, slippers, and more have been majorly marked down — which means now is a great time to scoop up any pairs that are still lingering on your holiday wish list.
Since the sale started this weekend, we've seen a ton of markdowns on name brands like Nike, Sperry, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and more, but some of the best shoe deals we've seen so far have been on the large selection of discounted Ugg shoes. Everything from the brand's top-rated boots to sneakers to slippers has been marked down by up to 50 percent.
With winter finally here, you may be looking to add a new pair of warm boots to your rotation. Luckily, you can score these mini boots for only $110, these studded motorcycle boots for only $85, and these shearling-lined wedge booties for half off.
If you're looking for a new pair of slippers to wear around the house, consider adding this slingback pair, this cozy slide, or this criss-cross strap pair to your shopping cart while they are still marked down for way less. And don't forget to check out the large assortment of travel-ready shoes, too.
Right now, you can score these cushioned espadrille sandals that are perfect for your next beach vacay for 24 percent off and these comfortable slip-on sneakers that make getting through airport security a breeze for only $83. To help you find the best Ugg deals around, we rounded up 12 of our favorite discounted pairs from the sale.
Just remember you'll have to act fast if you want to score a new pair of Uggs for a fraction of the price. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale ends January 2 at 9 p.m. PST, and many styles and sizes are already selling out quickly, so we suggest adding your favorites to your cart ASAP.
Best Ugg Boot Deals
- Ugg Classic Mini II Boot, $110 (originally $150)
- Ugg Classic Femme Wedge Bootie, $80 (originally $160)
- Ugg Zorrah Stud Buckle Boot, $85 (originally $170)
- Ugg Romely Buckle Bootie, $128 (originally $170)
Best Ugg Slipper Deals
- Ugg Fluffette Slipper, $70 (originally $90)
- Ugg Scuffita Slide Slipper, $68 (originally $100)
- Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper, $60 (originally $100)
- Ugg Tasman Slipper, $75 (originally $100)
Best Ugg Shoe Deals
- Ugg Cahlvan Slip-On Sneaker, $83 (originally $110)
- Ugg Navee Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $83 (originally $110)
- Ugg Mauna Sneaker Boot, $90 (originally $120)
- Ugg La Glide Heritage Suede Sneaker, $105 (originally $140)