Nordstrom's Half-yearly Sale Just Went Live — Here Are 16 of the Best Deals Up to 60% Off
Though holiday shopping may be over, it's still a great time to stock up on wardrobe essentials and maybe even snag a year-end gift for yourself — and that's all thanks to the Nordstrom Half-yearly Sale, which just went live. Now through January 2, you can score discounts up to 60 percent on tons of items sitewide, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. And to make things easier for shoppers, we've already done some digging and rounded up our favorite picks from the sale.
Plenty of winter and year-round essentials for men and women — like cozy cashmere sweaters, bomber jackets, and henley tees — are included in the markdowns. For example, you can get a cashmere wrap sweater from Reformation for just $89, down from its original price of $148 — that's a 40 percent discount for a wardrobe staple you'll be able to enjoy for years to come. For men, this cashmere crewneck sweater from Nordstrom's house brand is going for $100, down from $145. With its lightweight feel, it's a great layering piece for winter, although the cashmere knit will still keep you warm, too.
Shoes are also deeply discounted during the sale, like these best-selling Ugg wedge boots that are currently $60 off. You'll also find deals on dressier shoes, including a pair of Ted Baker suede pumps for just $117. Men will be excited to see all kinds of sneakers on major discount, like a pair of Adidas Ultraboost running shoes for 25 percent off and a pair of casual Puma sneakers discounted to just $60.
And don't miss out on accessories — especially high-end pieces from designers like Proenza Schouler and brands like Staud and Frame — while you can get them for less. You'll also find travel essentials on sale, such as this foldable backpack from Tumi that's easy to slip over suitcase handles and available for under $80 now.
Keep reading to shop more of our picks from the Nordstrom Half-yearly sale before items start to sell out.
Best Clothing Deals
- Women's Sanctuary Plus Cozy Cool Sweatshirt, $42 (originally $69)
- Women's Reformation Cashmere Wrap Sweater, $89 (originally $148)
- Women's Nike One Luxe Dri-fit Rib Leggings, $57 (originally $95)
- Men's Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $100 (originally $145)
- Men's Zella Thermal Performance Henley, $33 (originally $55)
- Men's Scotch & Soda Bomber Sweatshirt Jacket, $107 (originally $178)
Best Shoe Deals
- Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie, $100 (originally $160)
- Blondo Hallie Bootie, $90 (originally $150)
- Women's Ted Baker London Savana Pointed Toe Pump, $117 (originally $195)
- Men's Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe, $135 (originally $180)
- Men's Puma Suede VTG Sneaker, $60 (originally $80)
- Men's Clarks Desert Chukka Boot, $96 (originally $160)
Best Handbag and Accessory Deals
- Proenza Schouler Small Pipe Leather Satchel, $1,197 (originally $1,995)
- Herschel Supply Co. Little America Mid Volume Backpack, $79 (originally $100)
- Frame Recycled Weekend Tote Bag, $149 (originally $298)
- Coach Quilted Leather Camera Bag, $213 (originally $425)
