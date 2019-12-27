Tons of Best-selling Items Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now — Here’s What to Shop
You can find some great deals on travel essentials.
From fleece jackets to comfortable boots, Nordstrom is a one-stop shop for everything you need to get through the rest of winter. On top of that, the department store has a great selection of handbags, luggage, and travel accessories. So, if you'll be traveling this season, look no further than Nordstrom for all your essentials, especially if you want to score a great deal.
Related: More Nordstrom travel finds
Nordstrom's Half-yearly Sale includes markdowns on plenty of items, including a Sam Edelman puffer coat (40 percent off) and Sperry rain boots (33 percent off). The sale is going on now until January 2, so don't wait to nab these discounts.
Women's Clothing Deals
- Sam Edelman Pillow Collar Belted Puffer Coat, $90 (originally $150)
- Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $36 (originally $59)
- Halogen Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $59 (originally $98)
Men's Clothing Deals
- Nordstrom Men's Shop Regular Fit Cashmere Quarter Zip Pullover, $96 (originally $160)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Washed Chinos, $66 (originally $98)
- Marc New York Baltic Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Fill Parka, $90 (originally $225)
Women's Shoe Deals
- Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot, $80 (originally $120)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $100 (originally $150)
- Ugg Polk Boot, $102 (originally $170)
Men's Shoe Deals
- Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot, $150 (originally $250)
- Ugg Fascot Indoor/Outdoor Slipper, $80 (originally $140)
- Timberland Six Inch Classic Waterproof Boot, $114 (originally $190)
Handbag Deals
- Coach Nomad Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Hobo, $198 (originally $395)
- Madewell Medium Transport Tote: Corduroy Suede Edition, $95 (originally $158)
- Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Shoulder Bag, $197 (originally $328)
Luggage Deals
- Tumi Alpha 3 Collection 26-inch Expandable Wheeled Packing Case, $795 (originally $995)
- Herschel Supply Co. Travel Daypack, $60 (originally $100)
- Topo Designs Explorer Travel Bag Kit, $150 (originally $249)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.