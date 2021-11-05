The Best Deals for Travelers From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but many Black Friday sales have already begun, including at Nordstrom. The retailer is offering impressive discounts on its site right now ahead of the official holiday sale event. You can shop apparel, shoes, accessories, and more right now, with discounts of up to 60 percent, even on high-ticket pieces from brands like Tory Burch, Tumi, and Adidas.
When Is Black Friday 2021?
Black Friday is November 26, 2021, the day after Thanksgiving, and many deals will last through the weekend until Cyber Monday on November 29. Leading up to the online sale event, you can shop thousands of products that are already discounted.
What Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals?
Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale includes a wide variety of items, including clothing for men, women, and children, as well as bags, accessories, and even beauty products. And this isn't just any old sale, since some items are going for up to 60 percent off, offering hundreds of dollars in discounts. If you're looking to give your closet an upgrade for winter, you can shop water-resistant winter coats, like this puffer jacket from Bernardo, which comes in five colors and is $80 off. Winter-ready shoes are also discounted, such as these classic women's rain boots from Hunter that are on sale for $83 and a pair of stylish men's waterproof chukka boots from Blondo, which are on sale for $90.
If you're preparing for an upcoming trip or are getting ready to return to the office, you won't want to miss out on the handbag and accessory deals included in this sale. A versatile leather tote from Tory Burch is 30 percent off right now, bringing its final price down to $279, while a spacious, durable backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is discounted to just $45. There are also plenty of items that make great holiday gifts, like a Nordstrom brand cashmere V-neck sweater, which goes for just $80, and a luxuriously soft set of men's pajamas from Ugg, which is on sale for $32 off.
Keep reading for our top picks from Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Women's Clothing Deals
- Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket, $100 (originally $180)
- Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-neck Sweater, $80 (originally $119)
- Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings, $60 (originally $100)
- Via Spiga Packable Water Repellent Rain Jacket, $120 (originally $180)
Women's Shoe Deals
- Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe, from $51 (originally $85)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker, $78 (originally $130)
- Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie, $99 (originally $189)
- Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Rain Boot, $83 (originally $110)
Men's Clothing Deals
- Vince Regular Fit Hooded Pullover, from $53 (originally $135)
- Ugg Jett Pajamas, $63 (originally $95)
- Marc New York Dorsey Wool Blend Car Coat, $130 (originally $295)
- Bonobos Chore Jacket, $66 (originally $168)
Men's Shoe Deals
- APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe, from $150 (originally $200)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe, $90 (originally $120)
- Blondo Konor Waterproof Chukka Boot, $90 (originally $150)
- Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boot, $169 (originally $225)
Luggage and Handbag Deals
- Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote, $279 (originally $398)
- Herschel Supply Co. Dawson Backpack, $45 (originally $75)
- Briggs & Riley @work Slim Leather Laptop Briefcase, $258 (originally $429)
- Nike Heritage Belt Bag, $23 (originally $30)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.