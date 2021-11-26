The Best Deals From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
Every year, we scour the web for the best Black Friday deals on clothing, accessories, home goods, and more. Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is one of our favorites, and it's live right now, so you can shop for stylish things you can enjoy this winter and for years to come. Not to mention, this sale includes plenty of giftable items for everyone on your holiday shopping list. And if you haven't found what you're looking for just yet, don't worry, since Nordstrom has a dedicated new markdowns page where you can stay on top of the latest deals.
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale includes a wide variety of products, including clothing, shoes, luggage, handbags, and more. You'll find impressive deals on clothes for winter, such as this women's cashmere sweater, which is on sale for $80, and this Cole Haan men's wool blend coat, which is 55 percent off. Similarly, winter boots are deeply discounted, like these waterproof booties from Blondo, which are just $60 right now, and Johnston & Murphy cap toe boots that are now $115.
This massive Black Friday savings event also has great deals for travelers, so if you're preparing for a trip and are in the market for a new backpack or tote bag, you'll likely be able to find it at Nordstrom. And since you can save on high-ticket items, designer pieces, and curated gift sets, plan to knock out gift shopping: For example, you can score a Lauren Ralph Lauren puffer jacket for 54 percent off and a Charlotte Tilbury beauty set filled with eye and lip essentials for under $50.
Keep reading for 24 Black Friday deals you can shop at Nordstrom right now.
Best Women's Clothing Deals
- Nordstrom Cashmere Sweater, $80 (originally $120)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Puffer Coat, $150 (originally $330)
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers, $45 (originally $59)
- Wayf Nelle Half Zip Pullover, $50 (originally $78)
Best Women's Shoe Deals
- Blondo Sawyer Waterproof Bootie, $60 (originally $130)
- Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flats, from $140 (originally $248)
- Vionic Brinkley Sneaker, $84 (originally $140)
- Minnetonka Flurry Scuff Faux Fur Slipper, $35 (originally $50)
Best Men's Clothing Deals
- Cole Haan Signature Melton Wool Blend Top Coat, $130 (originally $295)
- Marc New York Carlisle Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket, $100 (originally $195)
- Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers, $36 (originally $59)
- Nordstrom Thermolite V-neck Sweater, $45 (originally $100)
Best Men's Shoe Deals
- Ugg Ascot Slippers, from $70 (originally $110)
- Ecco Soft Craze 7 Sneakers, $120 (originally $160)
- Asics Gel-Kayano 27 Running Shoes, $90 (originally $160)
- Johnston & Murphy Hobson Cap Toe Boot, $115 (originally $229)
Best Beauty Deals Deals
- Jack Black It's the Balm Set, $20 (originally $25)
- Laura Mercier Galerie de Glace de Glace Lip Gloss Set, $29 (originally $45)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Eye & Lip Set, $43 (originally $50)
- Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, $23 (originally $45)
Best Luggage and Handbag Deals
- Coach Academy Leather Backpack, $297 (originally $495)
- Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote, $279 (originally $398)
- Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Packable Nylon Tote, $79 (originally $100)
- Dagne Dover Landon Recycled Polyester Caryall Duffel, $184 (originally $230)
