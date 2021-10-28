 The Best Beauty Gifts You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now 

La Mer is known for its luxe skincare products, and this gift set allows you to try out some of the brand's essential products. The set, which comes packaged in a chic makeup bag, includes a travel-size Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, a travel-size Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, a travel-size Renewal Oil, and a travel-size Eye Balm Intense. If you know someone who always likes to keep up with their skincare regimen when they travel, this set is a must-have.