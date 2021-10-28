The Best Beauty Gifts You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now
Now that the holiday season is upon us, it's time to start searching for the perfect gift for everyone on your shopping list. If you have a makeup or skincare lover in your life, you won't want to miss Nordstrom's impressive selection of beauty gifts and gift sets, which recently launched as part of the retailer's Holiday Gift Hub. With gifts like lip and eye makeup sets from Charlotte Tilbury and skincare bundles from La Mer, you'll want to start shopping ASAP before these items sell out for the season.
Keep reading for some of our favorite beauty gift sets that you can buy at Nordstrom this holiday season. Some of them are even on sale if you shop right now.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Eye & Lip Set
Shoppers love Charlotte Tilbury's universally flattering Pillow Talk lipstick, and this gift set is a great way to try the lip color in a travel-size, as well as more of the brand's best-sellers. The set also includes a full-size Color Chameleon Eyeshadow Pencil in Pillow Talk, a travel-size Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, and a limited-edition Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara, allowing you to create a full look on-the-go.
La Mer The Soothing Regimen Set
La Mer is known for its luxe skincare products, and this gift set allows you to try out some of the brand's essential products. The set, which comes packaged in a chic makeup bag, includes a travel-size Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, a travel-size Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, a travel-size Renewal Oil, and a travel-size Eye Balm Intense. If you know someone who always likes to keep up with their skincare regimen when they travel, this set is a must-have.
Bobbi Brown Sheer Indulgence Extra Lip Tint Set
Who wouldn't love to receive this gift set with three beautiful lip colors from Bobbi Brown? The brand's Extra Lip Tints are designed to smooth and plump lips while adding a sheer wash of color. Plus, the set comes with a lip exfoliator accessory that will be a game changer for your beauty routine.
Dr. Loretta The Essentials Set
For the skincare lover, this value set from shopper-loved brand Dr. Loretta is a must-have. It includes a travel-size Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, a full-size Tightening Eye Gel, a full-size Intense Replenishing Serum, and a full-size Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen SPF 40, all of which are TSA-friendly and perfect for travel.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Travel Size Fragrance Wardrobe for Her Set
What's better than the gift of a new signature scent? This chic set from Maison Francis Kurkdjian includes eight travel-size scents, so your loved one can explore a variety of fragrances before settling on a new favorite.
Kiehl's Nourishing Hand Care Set
A good hand cream is a necessity for winter, especially if you live in a cold climate. This set of two hand creams and one hand salve from Kiehl's (all in convenient travel sizes) is essential for someone who prioritizes staying hydrated all winter long.
Nars Full Access Face Palette
This stunning palette includes all the face powders you need to create a flawless look, including three blushes (two shimmer shades and one matte) and a matte bronzer. It also comes with a mini blush brush that will conveniently fit in your travel makeup bag.
