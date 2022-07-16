The 13 Best Deals From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, According to a Travel Writer

Shoppers, get your credit cards at the ready! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially opened to the public, and from now through July 31, you can score some of the best deals of the year on designer clothing, comfy shoes, travel accessories, and home goods.

The major sale comes just days after Amazon's epic Prime Day sale wrapped up, and it's safe to say that these discounts are just as good — if not better. Right now, you can score this pair of Hunter rain boots for $55 less, this best-selling Barefoot Dreams blanket for less than $100, and this set of Coola sunscreen for only $28. And that's not all, you can also score major markdowns on tons of travel-friendly items as well, like this Dagne Dover belt bag and this wool and cashmere travel wrap.

With thousands of discounts happening at once, a sale this massive can seem overwhelming, so instead of having you dedicate precious time scrolling through the discounts, I'm here to help. As a shopping writer, I spend countless hours each day scouring the internet for the best deals around, and these are the 13 markdowns I'm adding to my cart from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

From a comfy pair of running shoes to an expandable travel tote to best-selling leggings, keep reading to learn more about all my top picks. Some items from the sale are so popular, certain sizes and styles are already selling out, so don't hesitate to buy your favorites ASAP.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx's Booty Boost Leggings are already my go-to travel pants because of how comfortable and flattering they are. But I've had my eye on the brand's best-selling faux leather leggings for a while now and am finally ready to take the plunge. The supportive bottoms are just as comfy as my favorite leggings, but their faux leather material makes them look and feel much more elevated.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $65 (originally $98)

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas

I love nothing more than a matching set of pajamas, as they make me feel like I have my life together so much more than when I wear mismatched sweats. That's why I always stock up on cute PJ sets when they are on sale. This cute Nordstrom-brand option is perfect for summer, as it will keep me cool and comfy while still looking polished.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $41 (originally $59)

Nike Free RN 5.0 Running Shoes

Comfortable sneakers are a must, and these ultra-lightweight Nikes caught my attention as they will be great to wear during travel and workouts alike. They have a cushioned insole for added comfort, a lace-up design for a secure fit, and a runner outsole that has great traction. Even better, the sporty sneakers are made with at least 20 percent recycled content.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $100)

Dagne Doger Ace Water-resitant Neoprene Belt Bag

I've been wearing fanny packs as a crossbody bag all summer so far, and I can't wait to add this stylish Dagne Dover option to my rotation. I love the burnt orange color and the fact that it's water-resistant, so I can take it to the beach or pool without worrying about it getting ruined. It has a zippered front pocket and a roomy main compartment that has plenty of pockets to keep your stuff organized. And it even has a hidden card holder in the back to keep your credit card, ID, or public transport pass available for easy access.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $90)

Coola Classic Body Pina Colada Sunscreen Set

As someone who burns super easily, I will buy sunblock in bulk anytime it goes on sale — which is why I was excited to see this three-pack of Coola sunblock included in the shopping event. It's one of my favorite sunscreens because it's easy to apply, made with 70 percent organic ingredients, and has a Pina Colada scent that smells amazing. Plus, it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $28 (originally $45)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

I have a few Barefoot Dreams sweaters, and they are made from the softest and coziest material ever, so I'm definitely going to invest in one of their popular blankets while it's marked down for less than $100. The microfiber throw blanket is perfect for snuggling on the couch, and it comes in nine versatile colors, so it should be easy to find a style that matches your aesthetic.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98 (originally $147)

Voluspa Japonica Mini Pedestal Candle Set

Voluspa is one of my favorite candle brands, so I was very excited to see this mini set on sale. Not only are the scents delicious, but the glass jars are so pretty I'll be sure to use them as decorative pieces even after the candles have burned out. The miniature sizes make them easy to pack if you like to travel with your favorite scents and they also make a great gift.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $56 (originally $89)

Hunter Original Short Rain Boots

I've had a pair of tall Hunter rain boots for over a decade now, but after years of wear and tear, I think it's finally time to invest in a new pair. I love this shorter model — especially now that it's $55 off. The waxed boots can be easily wiped clean from any mud or muck, and they have an adjustable buckle and a flexible gusset in the back, so you can find a custom fit. They come in both black and olive green.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $110 (originally $165)

Longchamp Le Pilage Expandable Tote

My old travel tote is looking a little worse for wear, so I'm using the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as an excuse to splurge on this top-rated Longchamp option. It's made from a water-resistant nylon material and has leather accents for a fashion-forward look. Perhaps best of all, it's expandable, making it the perfect travel bag for toting home extra souvenirs.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150 (originally $195)

Rebecca Allen The Block Sandy Ankle Strap Sandal

I'm always on the hunt for heels that are stylish, versatile, and comfortable — and this Rebecca Allen pair ticks all those boxes and then some. The simple silhouette will pair perfectly with everything in my wardrobe, while the ankle strap adds stability and the short block heel makes the shoes easy to walk in.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $178 (originally $265)

Nordstrom Reversible Wool & Cashmere Travel Ruana

I'm always freezing on planes, so I'm planning on investing in this sleek travel ruana, so I no longer have to pack a bulky sweatshirt or use the flimsy plane blankets to keep warm. The cozy wrap is made from a wool and cashmere blend that is both soft and warm, and it has two front pockets to hold any in-flight essentials. It will elevate any travel outfit, plus it's reversible, so you're basically getting two for the price of one.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98 (originally $149)

Slip Date Night Silk Scrunchie Pack

I love to use silk scrunchies to keep my hair out of my face without damaging my strands, so I will definitely scoop up this set from Slip during the sale. Each set comes with six thin silk hair ties and two larger scrunchies in varying black, gray, and white colors that will look good with everything.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45 (originally $70)

Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

I've been seeing Skims bodysuits all over social media with users raving about how comfortable and figure-flattering they are, so I'm going to finally get one for myself. I love the square neckline and scoop back on this style, and I like that the bodysuit can be worn as a cute top or as a layering piece underneath other clothes. Even better, it's size-inclusive and ranges from XXS to 4XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $48 (originally $58)

