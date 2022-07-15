Best Products Style Shopping The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the 60 Best Deals for Travelers Prices start at $30. By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor for Travel + Leisure with a deep passion for travel. She has been covering lifestyle topics spanning across the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals for three years. With an extensive background in e-commerce and shopping trends, she has created in-depth product round-ups and deal guides for InStyle, RealSimple, Health, Shape, Food & Wine, Byrdie and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, you can find her testing products for articles, watching YouTube tutorials, or scouring social media for the latest must-have gadget. Published on July 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

We always find ourselves scrolling Nordstrom's fashion pages for wardrobe inspiration, whether it be for travel outfits, activewear, or just comfy pieces for lounging. And, who can forget Nordstrom's exquisite collection of luggage and beauty products that we're always tempted to add to our carts. Well, today, we actually have the perfect reason to shop, as it marks the beginning of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The highly anticipated sale, which runs until July 31, is treating shoppers to thousands of markdowns across Nordstrom's offerings, spanning from clothing and accessories to footwear and luggage. Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off top shopper-loved brands like Free People, Zella, Paige denim, and more, helping you save big on comfy, well-made essentials for your everyday wardrobe. Plus, comfortable shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Sperry, and Sam Edelman are up to 35 percent off. However, if you ask us, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up some new bags — travel bags, that is. During the savings event, popular brands such as Longchamp and Tumi, are offering discounts on totes, crossbody purses, backpacks, duffles, and suitcases of all sizes. The sale is also loaded with impressive deals on beauty, with big savings on value sets from Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, and Olaplex starting at $59. Related: The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget With so many deals available to shop, you're probably feeling overwhelmed. Don't worry, this travel writer is here to help. Below, explore the 60 best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for travelers. Even if you don't have a trip planned, you'll still want to make sure to add these to your cart because these savings are too good to miss. The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Best Luggage Deals It goes without saying that your luggage plays a significant role in your travel experience. Ensure that your belongings have a durable and spacious place to stay with the Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On, which is nearly 30 percent off. There's no shortage of checked bags on sale either. In fact, the Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase is just $150 during the sale. Courtesy of Nordstrom Vacay Future Uptown 22-Inch Spinner Carry-On, $110 (originally $185) Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On, $486 (originally $695) Aimee Kestenberg Jewel Strut Runway Spots 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $110 (originally $185) Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase, $150 (originally $225) Tumi V4 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case, $610 (originally $875) Best Backpack and Travel Bag Deals Keep your personal belongings organized with these incredible duffels, totes, backpacks, and belt bags from Longchamp, Tumi, and Dagne Dover. These popular picks have the perfect amount of pockets and are fully equipped to last long after their first test run. During the sale, you can save 34 percent off this stylish Marc Jacobs crossbody bag, or splurge for the Tumi Page Backpack, which is $297 right now, down from $425. Courtesy of Nordstrom Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote, $150 (originally $195) Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag, $215 (originally $325) Tumi Paige Backpack, $297 (originally $425) Béis The Backpack, $54 (originally $78) Dagne Dover Ace Water-resistant Neoprene Belt Bag, $60 (originally $90) Longchamp Large Le Pliage Neo Travel Bag, $170 (originally $255) Tumi Voyageur Dumont Duffle Bag, $345 (originally $495) Best Women's Clothing Deals The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is loaded with amazing fashion deals for women, with prices starting at $30. Some of the most exciting deals are happening on summery dresses like the Free People Floral Print Halter Neck Sundress, which is 35 percent off. Also on sale are the sleek Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers, which are discounted to just $46. This is also the perfect opportunity to stock up on outerwear for fall and winter, like the The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka, which is 25 percent off, and the Kut From the Cloth Milana Faux Suede Moto Jacket, which is marked down to $86. Courtesy of Nordstrom Free People Floral Print Halter Neck Sundress, $96 (originally $148) Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $33 (originally $59) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan, $80 (originally $120) Cece Lace Sleeve Stretch Crepe Blouse, $47 (originally $69) Kut From the Cloth Milana Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $86 (originally $129) The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka, $240 (originally $320) Paige Amber Raw Hem Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $146 (originally $219) Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers, $46 (originally $69) Halogen Raw Edge Tank, $30 (originally $49) Best Men's Clothing Deals The same savings goes for the fellas. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shoppers can score Zella activewear for as little as $36 — this includes airplane-ready joggers and trail-ready workout shorts. If you're all set on sporty clothes, you'll be excited to find deals on fashionable pieces from Rag & Bone, Vineyard Vines, AG Denim, and more. Prices start at 40. Courtesy of Nordstrom Zella Torrey Performance Shorts, $40 (originally $59) Peter Millar Salem High Drape Performance Shorts, $65 (originally $98) Rodd & Gunn Regular Fit Ellerslie Linen Shirt, $75 (originally $128) Rag & Bone Engineered Shirt Jacket, $195 (originally $295) TravisMatthew Men's Heather Five Pocket Pants, $80 (originally $125) AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt, $40 (originally $55) Peter Millar Crafty Stripe Stretch Jersey Polo, $60 (originally $98) Vineyard Vines Men's Sankaty Performance Quarter Zip Pullover, $80 (originally $128) The North Face Resolve 2 Hooded Waterproof Jacket, $67 (originally $89) AG Graduate Tailored Slim Straight Leg Jeans, $134 (originally $200) Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers, $36 (originally $59) Adidas Golf Ultimate365 Performance Polo, $49 (originally $65) Best Women's Shoe Deals Consider this your sign to upgrade your footwear collection. We've scouted plenty of under-$100 shoe deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including savings on Sam Edelman, UGG, Adidas, and more. There's a stunning array of stylish and supportive sandals, walking flip-flops, and heels that will make excellent additions to your travel wardrobe. Prices start as $50 — and there are even podiatrist-approved picks in the mix. Courtesy of Nordstrom Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneakers, $60 (originally $90) OluKai Ohana Flip-Flops, $50 (originally $70) UGG Alameda Slip-On Sneakers, $70 (originally $100) Dolce Vita Pama Sandals, $80 (originally $125) Adidas Supernova Running Shoes, $75 (originally $100) Vionic Lida Flip-Flops, $55 (originally $90) Toms Diana Platform Wedge Sandals, $50 (originally $80) Born Iwa Woven Leather Sandals, $70 (originally $100) Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots, $80 (originally $120) Best Men's Shoe Deals Over in the men's section, shoppers can expect prices to drop down to as little as $40 for popular flip-flops, slippers, loafers, and sneakers from Adidas, Vans, New Balance, Sperry, and more. Don't waste any time adding these shoes to your cart; we've never seen deals this good. Courtesy of Nordstrom Adidas Swift Run Sneakers, $68 (originally $90) OluKai Hokua Flip-Flops, $50 (originally $75) Vans U Era Low-Top Sneakers, $40 (originally $60) New Balance 574 Classic Sneakers, $60 (originally $90) Cole Haan Generation ZerøGrand Stitchlite Sneakers, $84 (originally $120) Merrell Moab Flight Trail Runner Sneakers, $82 (originally $120) The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water-resistant Slippers, $44 (originally $59) Ecco Catham Moc Toe Loafers, $80 (originally $100) Sperry Authentic Original Wild Horse Boat Shoes, $70 (originally $100) Best Beauty Deals Beauty lovers, rejoice! There are tons of skincare, haircare, makeup, and suncare value sets on sale right now. Each is composed of travel-sized best-sellers from top brands like Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, and Olaplex, allowing you to sample the greatest and widen your beauty horizons. Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set, $99 ($137 value) Coola Classic Body Piña Colada Sunscreen Set, $28 ($45 value) T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer, $134 (originally $200) La Mer Luminous Renewal Set, $95 ($155 value) GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler, $187 (originally $279) Tula Skincare The Power Couple Set, $70 ($114 value)