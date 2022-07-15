The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the 60 Best Deals for Travelers

We always find ourselves scrolling Nordstrom's fashion pages for wardrobe inspiration, whether it be for travel outfits, activewear, or just comfy pieces for lounging. And, who can forget Nordstrom's exquisite collection of luggage and beauty products that we're always tempted to add to our carts.

Well, today, we actually have the perfect reason to shop, as it marks the beginning of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The highly anticipated sale, which runs until July 31, is treating shoppers to thousands of markdowns across Nordstrom's offerings, spanning from clothing and accessories to footwear and luggage. Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off top shopper-loved brands like Free People, Zella, Paige denim, and more, helping you save big on comfy, well-made essentials for your everyday wardrobe. Plus, comfortable shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Sperry, and Sam Edelman are up to 35 percent off.

However, if you ask us, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up some new bags — travel bags, that is. During the savings event, popular brands such as Longchamp and Tumi, are offering discounts on totes, crossbody purses, backpacks, duffles, and suitcases of all sizes. The sale is also loaded with impressive deals on beauty, with big savings on value sets from Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, and Olaplex starting at $59.

With so many deals available to shop, you're probably feeling overwhelmed. Don't worry, this travel writer is here to help. Below, explore the 60 best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for travelers. Even if you don't have a trip planned, you'll still want to make sure to add these to your cart because these savings are too good to miss.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Best Luggage Deals

It goes without saying that your luggage plays a significant role in your travel experience. Ensure that your belongings have a durable and spacious place to stay with the Tumi V4 International 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On, which is nearly 30 percent off. There's no shortage of checked bags on sale either. In fact, the Vacay Future Uptown 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase is just $150 during the sale.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Backpack and Travel Bag Deals

Keep your personal belongings organized with these incredible duffels, totes, backpacks, and belt bags from Longchamp, Tumi, and Dagne Dover. These popular picks have the perfect amount of pockets and are fully equipped to last long after their first test run. During the sale, you can save 34 percent off this stylish Marc Jacobs crossbody bag, or splurge for the Tumi Page Backpack, which is $297 right now, down from $425.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Women's Clothing Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is loaded with amazing fashion deals for women, with prices starting at $30. Some of the most exciting deals are happening on summery dresses like the Free People Floral Print Halter Neck Sundress, which is 35 percent off. Also on sale are the sleek Zella Restore Soft Pocket Joggers, which are discounted to just $46. This is also the perfect opportunity to stock up on outerwear for fall and winter, like the The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka, which is 25 percent off, and the Kut From the Cloth Milana Faux Suede Moto Jacket, which is marked down to $86.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Men's Clothing Deals

The same savings goes for the fellas. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shoppers can score Zella activewear for as little as $36 — this includes airplane-ready joggers and trail-ready workout shorts. If you're all set on sporty clothes, you'll be excited to find deals on fashionable pieces from Rag & Bone, Vineyard Vines, AG Denim, and more. Prices start at 40.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Women's Shoe Deals

Consider this your sign to upgrade your footwear collection. We've scouted plenty of under-$100 shoe deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including savings on Sam Edelman, UGG, Adidas, and more. There's a stunning array of stylish and supportive sandals, walking flip-flops, and heels that will make excellent additions to your travel wardrobe. Prices start as $50 — and there are even podiatrist-approved picks in the mix.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Men's Shoe Deals

Over in the men's section, shoppers can expect prices to drop down to as little as $40 for popular flip-flops, slippers, loafers, and sneakers from Adidas, Vans, New Balance, Sperry, and more. Don't waste any time adding these shoes to your cart; we've never seen deals this good.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals

Beauty lovers, rejoice! There are tons of skincare, haircare, makeup, and suncare value sets on sale right now. Each is composed of travel-sized best-sellers from top brands like Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, and Olaplex, allowing you to sample the greatest and widen your beauty horizons. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is also a prime time to pick up some new hot tools — like the T3 Aireluxe Hair Dryer, which just dropped down to $134, or the GHD Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler, which is currently $187.