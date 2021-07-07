Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Starts Today — Here Are the Best Luggage and Travel Gear Deals

Every year we marvel at the deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, from must-have fall and winter fashion items to designer luggage. This year, the sale starts on July 28, but luckily for Nordstrom credit card members, early access to the sale begins today. That means cardholders can shop tons of deals, including discounts on luggage and travel gear for all your summer trips, before the rest of the world. And while using your Nordstrom card is the way to score the best savings right now, if you don't have one, you can still add these deals to your wishlist and shop them once the official sale starts later this month.