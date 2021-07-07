Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Starts Today — Here Are the Best Luggage and Travel Gear Deals
Every year we marvel at the deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, from must-have fall and winter fashion items to designer luggage. This year, the sale starts on July 28, but luckily for Nordstrom credit card members, early access to the sale begins today. That means cardholders can shop tons of deals, including discounts on luggage and travel gear for all your summer trips, before the rest of the world. And while using your Nordstrom card is the way to score the best savings right now, if you don't have one, you can still add these deals to your wishlist and shop them once the official sale starts later this month.
We combed the sale for the best luggage deals, from best-selling designer suitcases from brands like Tumi and Briggs & Riley to duffels and backpacks that make perfect carry-on and weekender bags from Longchamp, Coach, and Herschel Supply Co. Right now, Nordstrom cardholders can score a Tumi soft-side carry-on suitcase for just under $400, down from its original price of $595. And If you're looking for the perfect weekender bag, you can shop a Longchamp 18-inch duffel bag made from durable nylon for $150, although it usually retails for $255.
Keep reading for some of the best deals we've found so far on luggage and travel gear, including suitcases, backpacks, duffel bags, and more.
To buy: Tumi Merge Collection 22-inch International Expandable Wheeled Carry-on, nordstrom.com, $398 (originally $595)
To buy: Briggs & Riley 30-inch Expandable Wheeled Trunk, nordstrom.com, $438 (originally $729)
To buy: Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag, nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $100)
To buy: Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-inch Nylon Travel Bag, nordstrom.com, $150 (originally $255)
To buy: Coach Academy Leather Backpack, nordstrom.com, $297 (originally $495)
If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, we'd recommend acting on these deals ASAP since avid travelers will be quick to pick up these discounts on designer luggage and travel gear for upcoming summer trips.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.