This Expandable Tote Is Perfect for People Who Love Shopping While They Travel — and It's on Sale Right Now
A good travel tote is hard to find. Luckily, we can turn to our favorite celebrities for inspiration, because they always travel in style. For example, both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love Longchamp, and have been spotted carrying the bags during both travel and royal outings. If you're in the market for your own royal-approved tote bag that also happens to be an impressively functional travel accessory, look no further than Longchamp's Le Pliage Expandable Tote. The best part? It's on sale for $75 off for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale opens to the public on July 28, but Nordstrom credit cardholders can shop this stellar deal right now.
The tote bag is made from water-resistant nylon with a textured leather strap and trim. It has both a top zip and snap closure, allowing you to keep your belongings secure during travel. A zip inset in the middle of the bag lets you expand the tote, adding plenty of extra storage space. And when it's not in use, this bag folds up completely, taking up minimal space in your suitcase or closet back at home.
The tote is currently available in orange and plum colorways. At the time of publication, the Nordstrom website shows that nearly 300 people are currently viewing the product, meaning that there's a good chance it could sell out. If you're a Nordstrom cardmember with early access to the Anniversary Sale, you'll want to shop this bag before it inevitably goes out of stock.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $120 (originally $195)
Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of the Longchamp look, and it has hundreds of positive reviews. "It holds a lot and is easy to fit under the airplane seats," one reviewer wrote. "Even when [I'm] not traveling I use it almost daily!"
Another shopper emphasized just how multi-functional it is. "I love Longchamp bags because they're lightweight and very easy to use when you're busy and running all over town with tons of stuff," they wrote. "This bag, in particular, takes it one step further by combining the daily usability of a smaller bag with the added benefit for a larger bag that is needed when traveling or shopping.
If you're looking for your next carry-on bag, airline personal item, or everyday handbag, this tote won't disappoint, thanks to its classic style and versatility. And there's no better time to shop, since it's only on sale until August 9.
