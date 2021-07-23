A good travel tote is hard to find. Luckily, we can turn to our favorite celebrities for inspiration, because they always travel in style. For example, both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love Longchamp, and have been spotted carrying the bags during both travel and royal outings. If you're in the market for your own royal-approved tote bag that also happens to be an impressively functional travel accessory, look no further than Longchamp's Le Pliage Expandable Tote. The best part? It's on sale for $75 off for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale opens to the public on July 28, but Nordstrom credit cardholders can shop this stellar deal right now.