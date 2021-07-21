Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Going on Now — These Are the Best Comfy Shoe Deals
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may not open to the public until July 28, but if you have a Nordstrom credit card, you can shop a wide range of impressive deals right now, from fall fashion must-haves to stylish suitcases — and of course, comfortable shoes. We've already covered some of the best luggage and travel gear deals that are a part of the early access sale, and now, we've rounded up our favorite stylish, comfy shoes for men and women.
From athletic sneakers from brands like Nike and Adidas to boots from Franco Sarto and Ugg, the sale includes styles for all activities and seasons. The best-selling Adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA Running Shoes, which have hundreds of positive reviews on Nordstrom's site, are on sale for $120, down from their original price of $180. While many shoe styles currently on sale are already selling out in popular sizes, these top-rated sneakers are still available in sizes 7 to 14, but we don't expect they'll stay in stock for long.
As far as seasonal styles go, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is stocked in those as well. Are you still on the hunt for a pair of summer sandals? The sale includes a pair of men's Olukai leather flip-flops that are discounted to just $50, down from $75; the soft straps and supportive footbed make them a must for beach vacations. And women can score stylish wedge sandals from Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole for just $60 instead of their usual price of $100. These sandals offer plenty of comfortable cushion and are available in four colors, ranging from basic black to summer-ready cork.
On the other hand, if you're already prepping for fall and winter, you can score great deals on boots, like these ankle boots from Franco Sarto (on sale for $100), which shoppers call "comfy" and "not restrictive." For men, a pair of waterproof Chelsea boots from Ugg with tons of arch support are discounted to just $90.
Keep reading to shop our top comfy shoe picks for men and women from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you're a Nordstrom cardmember, you won't want to miss out on these early deals before they're available to the public, since these top-rated styles are bound to sell out. And for the rest of us, don't fear: Just bookmark this page and come back on July 28 to shop the sale in full.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $57 (originally $85)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $100)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $130)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $170)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 (originally $75)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $120 (originally $180)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $130)
To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $140)
