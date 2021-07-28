Shoes are also a major part of the yearly sale, and you can find impressive deals on styles for all seasons for men and women. If you're looking for athletic shoes, you can shop Nike, Adidas, and more customer-loved brands on sale, including this pair of women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 running shoes for just $90, down from its original price of $120. Shoppers preparing for fall and winter can also find a variety of boots and weatherproof options, like this pair of stylish waterproof Cole Haan chukka boots for men on sale for $130, down from $200.