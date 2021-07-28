The 25 Best Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — From Luggage to Fashion
Every summer, we scour the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for deals on all sorts of items, ranging from luggage and handbags to comfy shoes and stylish seasonal fashion. This year is no different, and we've rounded up some of our favorite deals in a variety of categories. The sale lasts until August 8, but we recommend shopping soon to ensure you get what you want before things start to sell out.
If you're finally traveling again this summer, you can score a typically pricey Briggs & Riley carry-on suitcase for $342, down from its original price of $569. For shorter trips, Herschel Supply Co.'s dependable Tech Novel Duffle Bag is on sale for $60, down from $100. Clothing and shoes for men and women are also deeply discounted during this sale, including big-ticket items like a women's suede jacket from Theory on sale for $796, down from its original price of nearly $2,000. For men, you can pick up a must-have for both everyday and outdoor adventures, The North Face Junction Water Repellent Jacket, for just $74 (originally $99).
Shoes are also a major part of the yearly sale, and you can find impressive deals on styles for all seasons for men and women. If you're looking for athletic shoes, you can shop Nike, Adidas, and more customer-loved brands on sale, including this pair of women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 running shoes for just $90, down from its original price of $120. Shoppers preparing for fall and winter can also find a variety of boots and weatherproof options, like this pair of stylish waterproof Cole Haan chukka boots for men on sale for $130, down from $200.
Whether you're looking to update your fall wardrobe with a new jacket and a pair of boots or would simply like to stock up on closet essentials like running shoes and leggings, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has something for you. Keep reading for our top picks from this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, from luggage to beauty.
Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals
- Briggs & Riley Baseline 21-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On, $342 (originally $569)
- Herschel Supply Co. Tech Novel Duffle Bag, $60 (originally $100)
- Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Tote, $67 (originally $100)
- Coach Pebbled Leather Dopp Kit, $100 (originally $195)
Best Women's Clothing Deals
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (originally $98)
- Theory Suede Moto Jacket, $796 (originally $1,195)
- Vince Plus Crewneck Cable Knit Sweater, $250 (originally $425)
- Frame Le Sylvie Crop Straight Raw Edge Jeans, $150 (originally $228)
- Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings, $40 (originally $65)
Best Men's Clothing Deals
- The North Face Junction Water Repellent Jacket, $74 (originally $99)
- Allsaints Lark Leather Jacket, $300 (originally $529)
- Bonobos Anywhere 7-inch Shorts, $50 (originally $78)
- Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers, $39 (originally $59)
Best Women's Shoe Deals
- Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $60 (originally $100)
- Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot, $100 (originally $150)
- Sofft Carrey Slide Sandal, $70 (originally $110)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe, $90 (originally $120)
Best Men's Shoe Deals
- Cole Haan Generation Zerogrand Stitchlite Sneaker, $67 (originally $100)
- Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker, $65 (originally $90)
- Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe, $100 (originally $160)
- Cole Haan Warner Grandpro Waterproof Chukka Boot, $130 (originally $200)
Best Beauty Deals
- Jo Malone London Travel Size Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Set, $40 ($67 value)
- GHD Platinum+ 1-inch Styler, $166 (originally $249)
- Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Set, $61 ($98 value)
- Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Lip Balm Set, $30 ($58 value)
