Shop Designer Shoes for up to 50% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 

The sale includes customer-loved brands like Adidas, Tory Burch, and Cole Haan.
By Madeline Diamond
August 20, 2020
With fall right around the corner, we're itching to trade in our sandals for stylish boots and t-shirts for cozy sweaters. If you're also ready for the wardrobe updates that come with the changing seasons, the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is perfectly timed. This late-summer event includes discounts on tons of fall and winter clothing, shoes, and accessories. In fact, designer shoes are up to 50 percent off.

From chic leather booties to classic leather sneakers, the sale is filled with shoes you'll want to add to your wardrobe immediately. If you're looking for a pair of boots you can wear all fall and winter, you can shop a pair of Tory Burch suede heeled booties for $250, which usually retail for nearly $400. For men, you'll find great deals on sneakers and boots, including a pair of Cole Haan chukka boots for $100 — 50 percent off their original price. And if you want to get a head start on holiday shopping, you can never go wrong with a pair of cozy, shearling-lined slippers. Luckily, Ugg slippers are on sale for $60, down from $100.

Keep reading for the best deals on shoes for men and women from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale .

To buy: Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Bootie, nordstrom.com , $250 (originally $398)

To buy: Vince Cyder Flat, nordstrom.com , $170 (originally $275)

To buy: Caslon Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker, nordstrom.com , $50 (originally $100)

To buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 TB Running Shoe, nordstrom.com , $90 (originally $120)

To buy: Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker, nordstrom.com , $48 (originally $80)

To buy: Ugg Romeo Slipper, nordstrom.com , $60 (originally $100)

To buy: Cole Haan Frankland Grand Waterproof Chukka Boot, nordstrom.com , $100 (originally $200)

