Travel Enthusiasts Love This NordicTrack Bike — Save $700 on It Today
It would be great to be able to bike outdoors all the time, but sometimes an indoor ride is a better fit when it's freezing outside or you want to squeeze in a quick lunch break workout. Whether you're a beginner biker or serious cyclist, investing in a quality stationary bike allows you to enjoy rides in the comfort of your own home. Now is a great time to buy an indoor bike while Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still available. The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle that's usually $2,199 is on sale for $1,499.
The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle has a 22-inch touchscreen and offers auto-adjustment for 24 levels of resistance and incline and decline levels up to 20 percent. It's 59 inches high, 22 inches wide, and 60 inches long, which is functional even in small spaces, and it has a 4-stage fan that riders enjoy for cooling off. Reviewers say assembly isn't too difficult and can take as little as 30 minutes depending on how many people are helping.
"Wow, I love this bike! I'm an avid mountain biker, and wanted something that would keep me going through the snowy winters," one five-star shopper wrote. "After about an hour of assembling (easy), I jumped on and did a route that took me through the hills of Italy (on the massive screen, not in real life—it's not a magic carpet). It shifts smoothly, and auto-adjusts for the incline/decline seamlessly."
Anyone new to indoor cycling will appreciate that the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle comes with a free 30-day iFit membership that lets you stream workouts taught by world-class trainers on-demand, both in a studio and in virtual outdoor locations all over the world. When the month trial is over, you can decide whether or not you want to continue an iFit membership. Many reviewers say iFit is worth $39 a month because of its variety of workouts, experienced instructors, on-screen stats, and travel-like experience. The bike has built-in speakers, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
"The iFit trainers give great instruction, and what's even cooler is they share history and information about the local culture when you do the rides through different parts of the world," one reviewer said.
"I like the indoor studio classes every now and then, but the outdoor sessions are what keep me coming back," another customer wrote. "I can travel the world without leaving my living room, and it's amazing!"
The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is perfect for those who are looking for a little escape while getting a great workout. If you're interested in adding it to your home gym, don't wait to buy this top-of-the-line stationary bike. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will end soon.
