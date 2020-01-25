The Most Comfortable No-show Socks for Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Choosing socks for every shoe you plan to (over)pack in your suitcase is a feat not worth the time, especially if you have the right no-show socks on standby. But not all no-show socks are created equal. The perfect cut around the ankle is necessary to avoid blistering after a full day of travel. Seeing the sock peeking out from your shoe (defeating the purpose of no-show socks altogether) is not ideal, so an ankle sock low enough to not be seen but still sit right at the blister-prone spots to protect them is what we’re looking for.

Depending on the shoe you’re wearing, padding could also be your best friend after a day of sight-seeing, so the thickness of the sock is also important to keep in mind.

All things considered, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite no-show socks, perfect for wearing with flats, sneakers, boots, and nearly any other closed-toe shoes you plan to bring on your next trip.

Best for Ultra-low-cut Shoes: Foot Petals Flat Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Virtually undetectable, these no-show socks have ditched the conventional construction of a sock to provide truly no-show, absorbent protection. Just slip them into the sole of your shoe and take them out to wash.

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Best for Flats: Wolford Footies 15 Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of ShopBop

Wolford is a household name in hosiery for good reason. These high-quality no-show socks are thin and breathable so they can kep you protected in your favorite flats without adding any extra bulk.

To buy: shopbop.com, $17

Best for Mules: Nordstrom 6-Pack Mule Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

There truly is a sock out there for every shoe. These mule socks by Nordstrom are the perfect way to stay dry and odor free in your favorite clogs or slides. They even have a grippy bottom to ensure your feet stay put.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $25

Best for Boots: Bombas Cushioned No-show Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

The subtle cushioning of the right sock can do wonders for a day of sightseeing in boots. These no-show socks by Bombas, a brand that donates specially-designed items for every purchase to homeless communities, are cozy and dry for hours.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $12

Best for Sneakers: Adidas Run Tabbed No-show Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of Adidas

These running socks by Adidas were made to wear with sneakers, from the easy pull on and protective heel tab to the strategic cushioning.

To buy: adidas.com, $7

Best for Loafers: Thirty48 Men’s No-show Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The cut of most loafers, especially men's, is tricky to match with the perfect sock. These no-show socks by Thirty48 are cut specifically to offer protection and comfort in open-top shoes.

To buy: amazon.com, $11

Best for Oxfords: Nordstrom Men’s 6-pack Liner Socks

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Having a bit of softness on the top of the foot while wearing Oxfords is essential, especially if you plan to go from flights to meetings directly. These no-show liner socks won't add any bulk but will keep you comfortable in dress shoes.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $30

Best for Heels: Gekks for Heels & Wedges

Image zoom Courtesy of Gekks

Just as we all started to give up on the idea of socks and heels, it's finally time to retire that box of Band-Aids you've been carrying in your clutch to every event. These socks are specifically made to wear with heels to prevent blisters and offer overall protection and unparalleled comfort.

To buy: gekks.com, $18

