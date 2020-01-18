Shoppers Love This Sleek Hardside Suitcase — and It's Way More Affordable Than You'd Think

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're heading out of town on a weekend road trip or traveling on a plane for a quick getaway, a compact yet functional carry-on suitcase makes staying organized much easier. Why stuff all your essentials into a cumbersome duffel or squeeze everything into a backpack when you can neatly pack your belongings in a perfectly-sized hardside suitcase? The 20-inch carry-on from NinetyGo's Essential Seven collection is just the right size for short trips. Plus, it's durable, functional, and affordable.

To buy: amazon.com, $110

This 20-inch carry-on is made from lightweight polycarbonate, weighing in at just over seven pounds. And while its weight makes it easy to maneuver, the material is durable and scratch-resistant. The 360-degree spinner wheels also allow you to take this suitcase anywhere with ease, from busy airports to cobblestone streets. Meanwhile, the zippers include TSA-compatible locks for added security. And the adjustable handle has four settings, so you can be sure to find a comfortable height.

Inside, multiple zippered mesh compartments and compression straps help you stay organized. The brand recommends using the smaller mesh pockets for intimates and small clothing items. An included laundry bag conveniently separates clothes even further.

Amazon shoppers love this suitcase for its stylish look and ease of use. "The design is very modern, and I love that the handle is actually high enough for someone tall, as that is one of my biggest complaints about most carry-on bags. I also really like the way they designed this bag so that you can separate your underwear, socks, undershirts etc. on one side, and your jeans, sweaters etc. on the other side," one reviewer wrote.

Another buyer particularly loved the TSA-approved zipper locks. "The locking mechanism on this suitcase is the best I've ever seen in my life. It is sturdy, compact, and inconspicuous. I love how it protects the zipper pulls. I also like that it has built in TSA compatibility."

