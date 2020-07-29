These Airplane Seat Covers Are a Hygienic Way to Personalize Your Air Travel Experience

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you find yourself having to travel during the pandemic, there are a few things you'll need and even a few things you'll probably want in order to stay safe, keep others safe, and feel as comfortable as possible. One of these things is the NiceSeats airplane seat cover, which you simply pop on your seat before you settle in to give yourself a guaranteed clean and super-soft place to be for the next however many hours.

The cover's cotton sateen material is incredibly soft and feels as luxurious as it looks, but it's still washer- and tumble dry-friendly, so you can just bag it up and throw it in the washer when you get home without too much handling. It even comes with its own small carrying pouch.

To buy: amazon.com, from $58

One reviewer said, "I recently traveled for work and was nervous about air travel due to COVID-19, but this seat gave me so much peace of mind. It felt clean, it was soft, and really well made. I've always been a little grossed out by airplane seats, so I plan on using this even after the pandemic. It just felt nice to have something cute and clean in between me and the seat."

The seat covers come in a variety of different colors and prints to suit different styles. We love the retro blush and red chevron print, but it comes in a brown, gold, and navy stripe, blush and brown, all blush, and even simply all black variation as well.

Another frequent traveler raved, "I've used them, gifted them, and lost a couple too, but they are perfect: easy to put on, quick to take off, and comfortable. I've used them everywhere from Cuba to Africa, economy to business, and got lots of compliments (mostly from flight attendants!)."

