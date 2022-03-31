This Expandable Travel Bag Can Be Worn 2 Ways — and It's Nearly Half Off Right Now
Traveling can be stressful no matter where you're going, which is why we're always on the lookout for travel essentials that will make the process a bit easier. That's why we were so excited to discover the Newind Expandable Travel Bag. This multipurpose bag couldn't be easier to carry, as you can wear it two different ways. And even better, the travel bag is nearly half off right now.
You can use the top handle straps to carry the bag as a tote or adjust the back straps and sling them over both shoulders to wear it as a backpack. Either way, it'll be comfortable and have room for all your essentials while you're on the go. Made from a durable, water-resistant nylon material, the innovative bag features a pocket for just about everything and sturdy zippers that won't snag.
Along with a roomy main compartment, the travel tote has an exterior zippered pocket, two interior patch pockets to hold items you need easy access to like your phone and wallet, and a built-in wet bag to keep damp items, such as a swimsuit or umbrella, separate from the rest of your stuff. Shoppers say the bag is big enough to hold everything you need for a quick getaway, with one calling it the "perfect weekend bag."
What's more, the bag has an expandable bottom that provides an extra 4.7 inches of packing space — making it the perfect bag for travelers who always need some extra room after souvenir shopping. Travelers say it's a great carry-on for flights because it can easily fit under your seat, and it has a slot on the front that lets you attach the bag to your suitcase's top handle, allowing you to maneuver through the airport with ease.
Plus, when you're not using the backpack straps, you can shorten them and use them to strap in a yoga mat, jacket, or rolled-up beach towels. Shoppers love how versatile it is and we're surprised by how much stuff they were able to fit in it. The convertible tote backpack comes in four different colors: pink, purple, blue, and black, and they are all on sale right now.
Normally priced at $51 each, you can score the expandable travel bag for just $27 right now — that's a 47 percent discount. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding the multitasking tote to your cart ASAP to score it for a fraction of the original price.
