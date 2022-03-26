Amazon Secretly Marked Down Tons of Comfortable Shoes From This Celeb-approved Sneaker Brand
Whether you're running through the airport, hitting the gym, or sightseeing on foot, a comfortable pair of sneakers is a travel essential. While all sneakers are designed to be easier on your feet than most other types of shoes, certain brands have set themselves apart by designing options that provide the comfort and support needed to spend an entire day on your feet — and New Balance is one of those brands. If you're in the market for a pair yourself, you're in luck, since Amazon quietly marked down tons of comfortable New Balance sneakers up to 37 percent off.
Not only has the athletic company been producing comfy kicks since its founding in 1906, but it's always stayed ahead of the curve with its fashion-forward designs and high-tech features. It also helps that the brand's sneakers have a large celebrity following and have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Jennifer Garner to Sarah Jessica Parker. And did we mention they are royally approved as well? That's right, its comfy and supportive running shoes have even graced the feet of Kate Middleton.
To help you get started we rounded up the nine best deals to shop, with prices starting at just $45. We're not sure how long the discounts will last, and certain sizes and colorways are already selling out, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score a new pair of New Balances at such a low price.
Related Items
New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 Running Shoe
These ultra-lightweight sneakers are designed to "take you from morning to night." Along with a cushioned footbed for added comfort, the running shoes also feature a textured rubber sole that provides excellent traction and a soft and breathable knit upper that shoppers say feels soft against their feet. One reviewer said they were "perfect for all day on your feet," before adding, "my back no longer hurts like before, and it's like walking on air. They even let [your] feet breathe, so they don't get sweaty."
To buy: amazon.com, $56 (originally $70)
New Balance 520 V7 Running Shoe
These sleek sneakers are so supportive and comfortable, multiple owners have called them the "best walking shoes" they've tried. One shopper who walks two miles every day wrote: "They are lightweight, comfortable, and they keep my back from hurting during my strenuous morning walks with my border collie." The molded heel provides extra stability, while the lace-up design allows you to find a secure fit. Even better, they come in a variety of bold color combinations.
To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $65)
New Balance 577 V5 Cross Trainer
walking in a cloudLike "walking in a cloud" is how one happy shopper described these cushioned cross trainers. They feature New Balance's signature Cush+ foam midsoles, which offer "ultra-soft and responsive cushioning and comfort without sacrificing durability or stability," according to the brand. While plenty of reviewers wear them in their daily life, many others say their flexible, lightweight design makes them a great option to wear during workouts.
To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $70)
New Balance 411 V1 Training Shoe
More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given these supportive sneakers their seal of approval, and it's easy to see why. The rugged rubber sole and cushioned insoles work together to provide all-day support and comfort. The sleek leather material also makes the shoes much more durable and easier to clean than fabric options. A nurse who wore them on a 12-hour shift raved, "These shoes performed well, providing comfort without pinching or digging into my heel."
To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $70)
New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
If you're looking to try out the "dad shoe" trend, check out this pair of cross trainers. One customer said these are "the 'it' shoe if you need a real shoe for doing actual life in" because they provide "sturdy support and a nice clean look." More than 14,000 other shoppers agree and have given the leather sneakers a perfect five-star rating. There are five colors to choose from, and sizes range from 5 to 12. There are even narrow and wide sizing options to accommodate more wearers.
To buy: amazon.com, $62 (originally $75)
New Balance 715 V4 Cross Trainer
The Cush+ midsole in these sneakers provides all-day comfort, while the mesh upper offers ample ventilation to prevent your feet from getting sweaty or overheating. Aside from the support and comfort, reviewers also love how fashion-forward the workout shoes are. Several of them said they get compliments every time they wear the sneakers. Another called them, "a really stylish and great shoe," adding that they "bought these on a whim [and] now can't stop wearing them."
To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $80)
New Balance 311 V2 Sneaker
If you're looking for sneakers you can wear during a full day on your feet, check out this pair with a lightweight design, Cush+ midsole, and textured exterior. Owners say the nylon and synthetic upper is super breathable, making them a great option to wear in warm climates or during sweaty workouts. Plus, the classic 70's-inspired design will look good with most outfits. "It's the perfect cute little spring shoe," one customer wrote. A few people did note that the sneaker runs small, so you may want to go up a half size when ordering.
To buy: amazon.com, $54 (originally $70)
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These stylish sneakers may have laces, but shoppers say you can easily slip them on and off without untying them, making them a great option to wear on travel days to the airport. The shoes' synthetic upper is flexible, which travelers say makes them super easy to pack since they take up less space in your suitcase than other running shoes. They also have great arch support and plenty of cushioning. People with all types of foot issues ranging from bone spurs to flat feet to plantar fasciitis have all raved about how comfortable and supportive they are.
To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $65)
New Balance 410 V7 Trail Running Shoe
Need a new sneaker to take on rugged terrain? Hundreds of shoppers recommend checking out these New Balance trail running shoes. The textured tread sole provides excellent traction on hiking trails, while the mesh upper prevents your feet from getting too hot as you partake in outdoor activities. One person who walks up to seven miles a day wrote, "These shoes truly hold their support and comfort and [are] great on the trails in the parks." Another New Balance fan said, "These are comfortable, especially if you spend long hours on your feet."
To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $65)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.