Amazon Secretly Marked Down Tons of Comfortable Shoes From This Celeb-approved Sneaker Brand

Whether you're running through the airport, hitting the gym, or sightseeing on foot, a comfortable pair of sneakers is a travel essential. While all sneakers are designed to be easier on your feet than most other types of shoes, certain brands have set themselves apart by designing options that provide the comfort and support needed to spend an entire day on your feet — and New Balance is one of those brands. If you're in the market for a pair yourself, you're in luck, since Amazon quietly marked down tons of comfortable New Balance sneakers up to 37 percent off.