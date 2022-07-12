Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-selling Trail Runners Make Perfect Hiking Shoes — and They're Just $50 Right Now

A good pair of hiking shoes is a must if you love hitting the trails. But sometimes, it can be uncomfortable to sport a pair of bulky boots to get your steps in. As avid hikers know, not every pair of sneakers has the proper traction to survive the trails. Luckily, they've found the New Balance 481 V3 Trail Running Shoes.

Topping Amazon's best-sellers list, the popular sneakers offer the grip of your finest hiking boots with the swiftness and breathability of your favorite running shoes. And, the best part is, they're on sale. Right now, you can get a pair for up to 33 percent off for Prime Day 2022.

This discount, which only applies to Prime members, brings the sneakers' price tag down to a budget-friendly $50 and is only applicable on certain colors and sizes, so pay extra close attention when adding them to your cart. Don't have Prime? No worries, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial today to join in on the savings. We recommend getting that squared away ASAP, seeing as several sizes have sold out since the New Balance trail runners have gone on sale.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $75)

The New Balance 481 V3 Trail Running Shoes' lightweight frame is achieved through its mesh construction, which encourages airflow to keep your feet dry and comfortable throughout your trek. But, the shoes' leather midsole gives the sneakers their durability and structure, which translates to a more secure and stable-feeling fit. Their design is further enhanced with rubber outsoles that are fortified with New Balance's all-terrain technology, delivering grippy traction so you can confidently navigate every part of your favorite trail.

Inside, the best-selling hiking sneakers keep your feet supported with their cushioned + midsoles, which cradle your toes, arches, and heels in accordance with your natural gait pattern for long-lasting cushioning, shock absorption, and comfort. Wearers also have the option to use the removable NB Ultra Soft Comfort Insert for additional support. Speaking of extra comfort, the New Balance 481 V3 Trail Running Shoes have padded collars that hug your ankles for a secure fit, minus the irritation and blisters that other trail runners often cause..

Since gaining popularity among shoppers, the trail runners have earned nearly 15,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, many of whom called them the ″most comfy shoes I've ever owned.″

One reviewer wrote, "These fit perfectly right out of the box and were comfy and ready for a hike." Another shopper added, "My boyfriend loves them; he said it's like walking on a cloud." For a customer with plantar fasciitis, the sneakers are "great for hiking [and] running on trails or everyday. I do a lot of spur-of-the-moment hiking, which is why I prefer these shoes for everyday [wear]." Another buyer was happy to report that after "over a couple hundred miles of hikes, I have not had blisters."

Vouching for their traction, a reviewer shared, "I especially like the more aggressive tread for outdoor wear." Another hiking enthusiast chimed in to add that the sneakers offer "wonderful arch support" and "very good tread."

Not headed to the trails? According to shoppers, that won't be a problem as the New Balance 481 V3 Trail Running Shoes kept them pain-free "after a day of work being on my feet all day." Speaking to their versatility, a customer said they deliver "superb" comfort "whether [I'm] at the gym, on the trail, or when I'm moving a 4,000-pound dolly used to connect two semi trailers."

And, since the New Balance 481 V3 Trail Running Shoes are always trail-ready, they make the perfect sneakers to travel with, especially if you've got a lot of hiking on the agenda and don't have room to spare for your clunky boots. Heck, you don't even need to pack them; you can just wear them to your destination!

Well, what are you waiting for? Get a pair of the New Balance 481 V3 Trail Running Shoes while they're 33 percent off for Prime Day. Hurry, the sale ends tomorrow at midnight ET.