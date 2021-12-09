These Sneakers Are Comfy, Stylish, and Supportive — and They're Perfect for Everything From Work to the Gym
Searching high and low for a pair of sneakers that offer comfort during workouts, walks with the dog, and days spent on your feet? We get it. All sneakers are not created equally, so finding something versatile isn't always the easiest task. And unless you're willing to shell out over $100, getting your hands on something with lasting comfort feels like a lost cause. But that's where Amazon's top-rated cross training shoes for women come in.
New Balance's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers are made for performance and comfort in any situation. Whether you spend your day running around at work or training at the gym, the sneakers offer a soft cushioning that keeps soreness at bay from morning 'til night. They're also supportive, lightweight, and sleek, so you can rest assured knowing you'll always be comfy in style when you're wearing these shoes.
When it comes to soft, supportive comfort, it doesn't get much better than the FuelCore. Constructed with a REVite midsole for lightweight cushioning and an NB Memory Sole Comfort Insert that provides an ultra-plush quality, the sneakers feel incredible from the very first wear. And with a super-lightweight upper made of mesh and synthetic materials, it's no wonder nearly 30,000 shoppers have given them a perfect rating.
"I have two pairs of these shoes now and they are incredible," one wrote. "They are true to size and fit very [comfortably]. I use them for my 12-hour shifts and for workouts and I have no issues with them. [They have] good grip and traction, [and they're] very comfortable, breathable, lightweight, and flattering. Highly recommend!"
To buy: amazon.com, from $43
But the shoes' comfy fit isn't their only impressive feature. Built using a contemporary bootie design, the shoes create a sleek, flattering foot shape on every wearer. The construction of the bootie's upper hugs the foot, offering a snug, supportive, and bulk-free fit. Plus, they're currently available in six colors and prints, so you can totally customize your comfort style.
Next time you anticipate doing some heavy footwork, make sure you've got a pair of FuelCores in your closet. They'll provide soothing comfort all day long, and their sleek, stylish design only sweetens up the deal.
