These 'Brilliant for Traveling' Makeup Remover Wipes Come Individually Wrapped for On-the-go Convenience
Remembering to remove your makeup is daunting enough on the regular, so when you're traveling, it's no surprise that your end-of-day skincare routine all too often becomes optional. Even though we all know better: Failing to take off your makeup before bed can clog your pores, potentially leading to acne and blackhead breakouts. But after a long day of layovers, time changes, walking tours, and (to be honest) more than a few glasses of wine, crashing straight into that plush hotel bed simply never felt so good.
Luckily, Neutrogena created individually wrapped makeup wipes that are made with travel in mind. Each wipe is separated for single-use convenience, so you can take only what you need for your trip without weighing down your bag. Keep one in your purse for instant on-the-go refreshing, another in your carry-on for going fresh-faced in-flight, and a few in your toiletry kit for more thorough before-bed cleansing.
To buy: amazon.com, $6 (originally $7)
The Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles offer the very same formula as the brand's original best-selling makeup remover wipes, which have been approved by dermatologists, opthamologists, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. They remove 99 percent of makeup — including stubborn waterproof mascara — and efficiently dissolve dirt and oil particles. But despite their cleansing potency, they're alcohol-free and incredibly gentle on both skin and eyes; even contact lens-wearers say they don't sting or irritate the way other wipes do. Also great: They don't leave behind any sort of residue, so there's no need to wash your face after wiping.
"I have sensitive eyes and these do not hurt or irritate whatsoever, plus they don't leave a greasy film in my eyes at all," wrote one five-star reviewer. "One towelette is enough to remove all my mascara and face makeup as they are not only a generous size but are also thick and strong too. Finally, they're gentle on my skin, as well as my eyes, and I have had no sensitivity issues with my face either. A definite A+ for home use as well as for traveling."
"Perfect for travel and everyday home use," wrote another reviewer. "I love the scent. It's not overpowering and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. They remove my makeup in one swipe (no scrubbing) and they are packaged perfectly for travel. I travel for work and these are the best option because they fit easily in a makeup bag or purse and never dry out! I use them for travel and home just for that reason alone."
Each pack comes with 20 wipes — meaning you can take them on 20 fun travel adventures. And at less than $6 per pack, they'll only cost you 30 cents apiece. Purchase the Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles on Amazon while they're on sale now.
