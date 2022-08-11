I'll Be Wearing This Lightweight Mineral Sunscreen Everyday — and Packing It for Every Trip

Whether you're headed to the beach or simply commuting to the office, SPF is always important. But it can be difficult to find a sunscreen that feels comfortable and non-greasy on your skin while also providing plenty of UV protection. Luckily, Nécessaire's new formula is hydrating and effective, and it's great for both the face and body.

The Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ from Nécessaire has a mineral formula that's both hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, so it's designed not to clog your pores or cause irritation. The brand gave me the opportunity to test out the sunscreen earlier this month, and since I'm always on the hunt for the best SPF, I happily took them up on the offer. Upon applying it for the first time, I was instantly impressed with the lightweight texture that feels just like a typical daily moisturizer, as well as the lack of an overpowering sunscreen-y scent. It blends in well to the skin, and any white tint or cast goes away quickly once I blended it in well with my fingers. After wearing it for about a week, while running errands close to home and on one very sunny beach day, I am very happy with the non-greasy feel and how well it protects my fair skin from sunburn.

The sunscreen is formulated with 20 percent zinc oxide and algae to protect the skin from UV rays, as well as pollution damage. Other ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and panthenol, act to strengthen the skin's protective barrier and lock in moisture.

Courtesy of Sephora

To buy: necessaire.com and sephora.com, $35

One pump from the TSA-friendly 1.7-ounce bottle does dispense quite a bit of product — more than I'd typically use for my face alone — but since the sunscreen is made for both the face and body, I use the excess on my neck and chest for more coverage. Given its versatile formula, it's also a great pick for travel when you want to keep your toiletry bag light.

Although the product is new, it's already racking up rave reviews from shoppers. One Sephora reviewer even said the sunscreen is "one of the most luxurious and hydrating SPFs I've tried." Another user emphasized that they enjoy using it on both their face and body, and added, "I love that it blends into my skin with ease. I can wear my makeup over it without any issue or residue."

Shoppers also say that the sunscreen is "perfect for travel," since "the bottle is small enough to take along with you anywhere you go for reapplication." And if you're worried about a white cast, don't fret. Several shoppers compliment how well the formula blends into the skin. "It glides on skin very smoothly and doesn't leave white cast," one wrote. Buyers with sensitive skin will also be glad to know that this sunscreen doesn't cause breakouts or irritation for most users. One raved, "I love mineral sunscreen but some will cause my skin to itch. This is the first mineral sunscreen I have used that goes on smooth without the itchy skin after."If you're looking for a new daily sunscreen to add to your skincare routine, check out Nécessaire's new formula at the brand's website and Sephora.

