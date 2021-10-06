This Top-rated Portable Desk Will Let You Take Your Home Office Anywhere
As the coronavirus vaccine becomes readily available in more and more places, international travel restrictions are slowly beginning to lift. For those who continue to work from home, vaccination presents the unique opportunity to bring their office wherever they choose. According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, one affordable device makes working anywhere a breeze, and it's currently 20 percent off.
The Nearpow Portable Laptop Desk is available in a large size (23.6 inches wide and 13 inches long), which is big enough for laptops up to 17 inches, along with a medium version, which comes to 20.5 inches wide and 11.8 inches long. Both weigh just over 3 pounds and are 2.3 inches tall when folded, so they're easy to stow in your favorite carry-on.
The desk arrives fully assembled with two lock buttons on the sides, which stabilize it at five heights between 9.4 and 12.6 inches. The surface can be adjusted to three angles between 0 and 30 degrees using attached clamps. If you angle it toward you, its anti-slip ledges will keep your laptop and mouse in place.
Nearpow's laptop desk has earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, who say they "could not imagine life without it." Even full-time travelers have given it their seal of approval. "I work in my RV and I needed a desk that I could use and put away without any difficulty. This is lightweight and fits my laptop quite nicely," wrote one customer in a review titled "Perfect for Traveling."
Another reviewer notes that the gadget doubles as a great standing desk converter. "I am an auditor, and I travel from client to client and don't always have the best working conditions. This desk is perfect," they said. "It is just the right size and easy to fold up to travel with. It saves me from sitting in hard chairs all day and from hunching over my laptop."
If you buy the Nearpow Portable Laptop Desk now, you'll have a year to return or replace it, on the off chance you're not a fan. But something tells us you won't let it go — the only things left to do are buy it while it's still on sale and select your new work-from-home destination.