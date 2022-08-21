Travelers Say This $11 Carry-on Duffel Bag Always Flies Free — Even on Small Airlines Like Frontier and Spirit

Traveling on a budget is already tough enough — especially if you're a chronic overpacker. And as frequent fliers know, additional fees for extra bags are quite the headache. But what if you could avoid that on your next trip? Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the "perfect travel bag" that always flies free and comes in at a gasp-worthy $11.

The Narwey Duffel Bag is compact, lightweight, and, according to reviewers, it holds a lot more than they expected — thanks to its 25-liter capacity. The bag measures 18 inches by 13 inches by 6.3 inches, which complies with the personal item size requirements of Spirit and Frontier Airlines. In other words, it can be placed under any seat and you can avoid the extra bag cost.

There are two versions of the bag available: one with an adjustable shoulder strap that can be attached on the sides, and one without the detachable strap. However, both models have top handles that make for easy carrying, plus a luggage trolley sleeve that can fit over the handle of most suitcases.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $15)

The duffel bag is made of a durable waterproof fabric to ensure that everything inside remains dry during your travels. It has several internal pockets to store all your essentials, such as cosmetics, clothing, and shoes, as well as an external pocket for smaller items, like your phone or a portable charger. When the bag isn't in use it can be folded up and it weighs less than half a pound, so you can pack it in a larger suitcase or store it away for your next trip.

Reviewers who tend to travel exclusively with carry-on baggage rave about this duffel. "I traveled with the bag and it was a life saver," one buyer wrote, before adding, "I had a lot of souvenirs and other items that I had purchased and my small carry-on had no room. Well, I simply whipped out this travel bag and I was able to fit every item [in it]."

Another shopper agreed, writing, "I packed six days' worth of clothes in this bag. It [all] fit. [And], I had room for more stuff." Speaking to its compact size, they mentioned that "it fit comfortably in the seat in front of me."

There are 27 colors and patterns to choose from, ranging from solid blue and gray to blue lotus and beige flamingo prints. And at just $11, you may even want to add more than one to your luggage collection.

