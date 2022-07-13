People Say This $16 Top Is the Best Thing They've Bought on Amazon — and It's on Sale Now

Most of us have that one top in our closet that we just can't get enough of — it pairs well with everything and is just oh-so-comfy. Don't have a shirt that sparks the same joy? Don't worry, we have just the one for you — it's the Nanyuaya Petal T-shirt..

Currently marked down up to 57 percent off in honor of Prime Day 2022, the popular women's t-shirt is a favorite among Amazon shoppers for its easy-to-style nature and comfortable fit. Right now, you can get one for as little as $16. But it won't stay this price for long, as this lightning deal is set to expire tonight.

As if this discount isn't enough motivation to hit "add to cart", the relaxed-fitting Nanyuaya Petal T-shirt is made from a breathable and soft blend of cotton and polyester, helping it achieve a lightweight feel that's perfect for summer. It plays on the popular cap sleeve trend with its tulip-style shoulders, which adds texture and flair to its classic v-neck t-shirt silhouette.

Shoppers have their choice of 31 colors and prints, which include traditional solids like white, black, beige, and gray, as well as bold hues, such as pastel blue, lavender, and magenta. If you're a fan of flowy tops, the Nanyuaya Petal T-shirt also comes in a version with buttons that's equally as cute. Sizes range from S to 3XL.

"[It's the] best t-shirt I've ever bought," one Amazon shopper raved. "It fits great, [is] not tight or clingy; it's a perfect length, and [is so] soft… [I'm] going to order the rest of the colors and [get] rid of my uncomfortable t-shirts." Another reviewer mused, "This is one of the better clothing items I have found on Amazon." A third customer added, "I have been searching for a versatile white summer top for quite some time, and this one hit all the right marks."

Travelers have also been stocking up on the Nanyuaya Petal T-shirt for their upcoming trips. One reviewer wrote, "I needed a new blouse for my trip to Hawaii and this one fits the bill! Very soft and flowy." Another wanderlust shopper chimed in to add: "After this purchase, I bought two more for an upcoming trip and the rest of summer!"

Highlighting its versatility, one Amazon customer shared, "I could wear this to my son's baseball tournament and be comfortable. I could also throw on heels and some jewelry and wear it to an office meeting." Another shopper mentioned that the shirt "can breathe in the hot humid summer." Echoing the previous review, a buyer went into more detail about the fit, adding, "It is light enough for summer but not see-through, and still a great shirt for spring-like weather, too. [It's] long enough to cover the tush, but not too long."

Don't let the perfect summer top pass you by. Get the Nanyuaya Petal T-shirt while it's still as little as $16 on Amazon during Prime Day.