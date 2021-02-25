Shoppers Love This Brand's Cashmere Loungewear, and It Just Launched Its Most Sustainable Collection Yet 

This winter has been all about cozy loungewear, whether that's ultra-soft sweaters and joggers or full-on sweatsuits. One of our favorite brands (and one that Travel + Leisure readers have loved as well) is Nakedcashmere, which makes luxurious knit pieces, from your classic sweaters to cashmere sweatpants, and even a cashmere jumpsuit (yep, you read that right).
Cashmere lovers will be delighted to learn that Nakedcashmere has just released a collection of sustainable pieces, all made from recycled cashmere. The collection includes pieces you can wear now to cozy up for the rest of winter, as well as lightweight items you can enjoy year-round. From a simple hoodie made from 286 grams of 100 percent recycled cashmere in 9-gauge knit to a luxe pair of shorts made from the same material in a 12-gauge knit, this collection has everything you need to give your work-from-home and lounge wardrobes a glamorous and sustainable upgrade.
Plus, the pieces in this collection are already garnering rave reviews. One shopper wrote about how the Marta Shorts have become a wardrobe staple, for example. "These shorts are so cute and comfortable. Such a nice alternative to the jean shorts I usually wear. They are light and comfortable and great for spring. I'm pairing them with some of the cashmere tanks and they are perfect!"
Another shopper complimented the cozy Amira cropped button-up sweater. "This top is so cute to throw on with any high waisted pants and it's so cute! The boxy and cropped button down is such a cute take on the classic button down. Its nice and lightweight for the spring and super comfortable. Will be rocking this all the time!"
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from Nakedcashmere's Cashmere Reborn collection.
To buy: Joni Hoodie, $225; Robin Jogger, $215
To buy: Marta Shorts, $125
To buy: Amira Top, $190; Dawnie Pants, $275
To buy: Faye Cardigan, $250
