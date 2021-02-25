Shoppers Love This Brand's Cashmere Loungewear, and It Just Launched Its Most Sustainable Collection Yet 

Cashmere lovers will be delighted to learn that Nakedcashmere has just released a collection of sustainable pieces, all made from recycled cashmere. The collection includes pieces you can wear now to cozy up for the rest of winter, as well as lightweight items you can enjoy year-round. From a simple hoodie made from 286 grams of 100 percent recycled cashmere in 9-gauge knit to a luxe pair of shorts made from the same material in a 12-gauge knit, this collection has everything you need to give your work-from-home and lounge wardrobes a glamorous and sustainable upgrade.